Tesco awards Havering disability charity more than £3,000 for breakfast club

Holding the cheque: Clare Kelly (Had manager), Clover Deacon (community champion Tesco Gallows Corner), Pam Light (HAD chairman) and breakfast club members. Picture@ Cheryl Cable Archant

A club that encourages people with disabilities to share their problems over breakfast has received a £3,000 boost from Havering's Tesco stores.

Tesco presented the Havering Association for Disabilities with a cheque on Friday, August 16. Picture: Cheryl Cable Tesco presented the Havering Association for Disabilities with a cheque on Friday, August 16. Picture: Cheryl Cable

The Havering Association for Disabilities (HAD) applied for a Tesco Bags of Help community grant to set up Breakfast Buddies, a regular club that aims to reduce loneliness and build relationships.

Had was one of three charities that were on the customer voting scheme from March to April this year.

Tesco presented Had with a cheque for £3,407 on Friday, August 16.

Clover Deacon said: "As a community champion it was a great honour to be able to go and visit them to present the cheque and see how the money has enabled them to set up the breakfast club and create friendships whilst enjoying a good breakfast to start the day."