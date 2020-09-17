Havering community groups benefit from Tesco’s Covid-19 community fund

A number of Havering community groups have been given grants of £500 by Tesco to help support them during the coronavirus pandemic.

The retailer has announced which groups are set to benefit from the financial support, drawn from its now-closed Covid-19 community fund.

These include Havering Volunteer Centre, Havering Women’s Aid, SupportLine, Hope 4 Havering and Youth Unity CIC.

Grants were also given to Fate Academy, Harold Hill Foodbank, Tapestry Care UK Limited, Havering Association for People with Disabilities and Tops Learning Systems.

The retailer’s local communications manager for the east of England, Keith Jackson, said: “We’re proud to have worked with all kinds of groups up the length and breadth of the country, all of whom were in urgent need of a cash boost in order to go on providing local people with vital services.”