Water company promises long-term fix after 'sewage overflows into lake'

Published: 12:53 PM July 5, 2021

A water company has apologised for recent flooding which allegedly saw "sewage" overflow into Raphael Park's lake.

Representing the Friends of Raphael and Lodge Farm parks, Trevor Preedy said "raw sewage" continues to flow into the lake, with two incidents within the past three weeks.

Last year, former chair of the group Julia Herold said she remembered first reporting the issue in 2008.

Trevor told this paper: "At a time when looking after the environment is such an important issue, it’s incredibly frustrating that our elected councillors and MP have done little to nothing in the last year to rectify the situation.

"It’s also amazing that a Green Flag is awarded each year when this situation continues."

Rise Park resident Colin Grainger said he was walking through the park on Saturday, June 26 with his wife Lesley when they came across some particularly unpleasant litter.

He explained: "The ducks were having a lovely walk on the paths because of the flooding.

"But then I thought I saw a dead pigeon.

"When we got closer I realised it wasn't a pigeon, but piles of toilet paper and sanitary products.

"You could really smell it as well."

The council later closed the park to the public.

A spokesperson for Thames Water said during periods of heavy rainfall, the sewers can be "overwhelmed by more wastewater then they have the capacity for, and the system can get full."

They added: "We regularly clean the sewers in the area to help prevent this from happening and work closely with Havering parks department to clean up any spills as quickly as possible.

“We’ve recently carried out a survey in to the causes of spills and flooding at the site and will be using the data we’ve gathered to plan a long-term solution to the issues.”

Initial results from the survey identified a number of areas where surface water may be getting into the foul sewer, and these will be investigated further by Thames Water engineers, the spokesperson confirmed.

A spokesperson for Havering Council added: “We are working with Thames Water to improve this issue, which has resulted in them carrying out a survey of their sewerage system with the aim of improvements then being made so it can cope better with incidents of extreme rainfall.

“We will continue to liaise with Thames Water to ensure this work is carried out as soon as possible.”

The issue has been ongoing for many years, with a council spokesperson saying in 2012 that the problem was "out of their hands".

However, a spokesperson for Andrew Rosindell called Trevor's accusation a "real cheap shot against one of the most hard-working constituency MPs in Parliament".

They added: "Mr Preedy knows full well that Andrew has absolutely no power over what happens in Raphael Park, which falls under the responsibility of Havering Council and Thames Water.

"Andrew lives locally to Raphael Park and truly cherishes the space.

"He is continuously pressing Havering Council to make improvements to the park and has written to the council on a number of occasions regarding the sewage problem, including in October 2020.

"Mr Preedy would be wise to retract this cheap political attack on Andrew.”

However, Trevor said Mr Rosindell was seeking to "distance himself" from the situation.

He added he is "getting increasingly frustrated" with a "crazy situation": "I don't know what's going on behind the scenes, but I don't think it's a lot.

"We have been trying to get this dealt with for 13 years, and it's about time the chief executive of Thames Water and our MP got involved."

This comes after a torrential downpour - around 40mm (1.5 inches) of rain in an hour - caused Havering people to call for more action to tackle persistent flooding issues around the borough.