Havering tennis courts reopen and fishing allowed in park lakes

PUBLISHED: 18:30 13 May 2020

Fishing lakes in Havering parks have reopened. Picture: Paul Bennett

Fishing lakes in Havering parks have reopened. Picture: Paul Bennett

Archant

Tennis courts and fishing lakes in Havering reopened today, Wednesday May 13, after the government’s announcement allowing people to spend more time out of their homes, exercising or relaxing.

Tennis courts are now open at Harrow Lodge Park (South), Haynes Park, Hylands Park, Lodge Farm Park, Raphael Park and Upminster Park.

And fishing is once again permitted at Bedford’s Park, Bretons, Dagnam Park, Harrow Lodge Park, Hornchurch Country Park, Parklands and Raphael Park.

However people are reminded they must stay at east two metres away from anyone who doesn’t live in their household, whatever activity they are undertaking.

The council also remind people that whether walking, cycling or jogging, if you are using one of Havering’s parks, be mindful of other people’s mobility when on the paths to give them an opportunity to find a safe passing point, or allow as much space as possible to pass safely.

Walk, cycle or run on the grass rather than the path if that allows you to maintain social distancing.

If you are riding a bike don’t use the roadside pavement (unless part of that footway area is designated as a cycle track as indicated by blue signage), use the road, and don’t go too close to people walking on the pavements. The Highway Code states that you must not cycle on a pavement intended just for pedestrians.

