Temporary Jobcentre opens in Romford following ‘challenging time for many’
A temporary Jobcentre Plus has opened in Romford as part of a scheme to help people back into work.
The temporary centre on Davidson Way will offer one-on-one tailored support as part of a scheme from the government's Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), Plan for Jobs.
Its aim is to give jobseekers more access to support and opportunities and will offer 29 work coaches.
MP and minister for employment Mims Davies said: “We know this has been a challenging time for many people and that’s why we’re boosting our DWP Jobcentre support in every community of the UK, including here in Havering.
“Every customer benefits from having a dedicated work coach.
"They know the local jobs market and work with local businesses to match jobseekers to the latest opportunities.
“It’s brilliant to see our Plan for Jobs in action, from Kickstart to Sector-based Work Academy programmes, our work coaches are there to help people thrive and progress in work.”
Tina Maynard, who will oversee the new site as customer service leader, brings 31 years of DWP experience with her.
She said the new centre will provide a "dedicated and tailored service" to support people in the borough into work.