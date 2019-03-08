Search

Teens from Hornchurch and Upminster charged over South Ockendon robbery

PUBLISHED: 12:42 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 30 July 2019

A stock police image. (Picture: Met Police)

Archant

Two teenagers from Hornchurch and Upminster have been charged by Essex Police in connection with a robbery in South Ockendon to which another Hornchurch teen has already pleaded guilty.

A 16-year-old boy was reported to have been threatened with a knife and robbed of his mobile phone in Arcany Way on Monday, May 6.

Another 16-year-old boy from Hornchurch and a 17-year-old boy from Upminster have now been charged with robbery.

They are due to appear at Basildon Youth Court on Tuesday, August 20.

A 15-year-old boy from Hornchurch was previously charged with robbery and threatening a person with a blade in a public place.

He pleaded guilty to both charges at Basildon Youth Court on Tuesday 25 June and is due to be sentenced at Romford Youth Court on Tuesday 13 August.

