Search

Advanced search

Teenage golfers play 72 holes at Upminster in aid of Saint Francis Hospice

PUBLISHED: 07:00 29 September 2020

Tom Lowe, Tom Clements, Max O'Shea and Jack Carter took 14 hours to complete their challenge. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Tom Lowe, Tom Clements, Max O'Shea and Jack Carter took 14 hours to complete their challenge. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Archant

Four golf-loving teenagers played 72 holes in 14 hours to raise money for Saint Francis Hospice.

You may also want to watch:

Tom Clements, Jack Carter, Tom Lowe and Max O’Shea – 15, 15, 16 and 17 respectively – are known as the Lost Ball Retrieval Society (the LBRS) after spending many a happy hour looking for stray golf balls in the bushes surrounding Upminster Golf Club. They started their marathon game at 5.30am and finished at 7.30pm – and raised £700 for the Havering-atte-Bower hospice. “Knowing the donations were going to the hospice is what drove us on,” explained Max.

The Hospice’s Hospice at Home team has begun caring for Tom Lowe’s nan, who is 89.

“We’ve always supported the hospice,” revealed Lorraine Lowe, a very proud mum. “If you live in Havering, it’s likely that you’ll need their help at some point. It turned out that we did.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Teenage golfers play 72 holes at Upminster in aid of Saint Francis Hospice

Tom Lowe, Tom Clements, Max O'Shea and Jack Carter took 14 hours to complete their challenge. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

‘Every gun we take off the street is a couple of lives saved’: Head of investigations on tackling violent crime in east London

Detective Superintendent Paul Trevers. Picture: Met Police

At least 11 Havering schools confirm Covid-19 cases as care home outbreaks begin

A school pupil wearing a face mask. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Havering Council warns against circulating Covid-19 misinformation leaflets

Romford residents are urged to beware of this leaflet claiming the pandemic is over. Picture: Havering Council

Revealed: Where thousands of new homes could be built around Havering over the next decade

A series of major developments are planned in and around Romford over the next decade, to meet government housing targets.