Teenage golfers play 72 holes at Upminster in aid of Saint Francis Hospice

Tom Lowe, Tom Clements, Max O'Shea and Jack Carter took 14 hours to complete their challenge. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice Archant

Four golf-loving teenagers played 72 holes in 14 hours to raise money for Saint Francis Hospice.

Tom Clements, Jack Carter, Tom Lowe and Max O’Shea – 15, 15, 16 and 17 respectively – are known as the Lost Ball Retrieval Society (the LBRS) after spending many a happy hour looking for stray golf balls in the bushes surrounding Upminster Golf Club. They started their marathon game at 5.30am and finished at 7.30pm – and raised £700 for the Havering-atte-Bower hospice. “Knowing the donations were going to the hospice is what drove us on,” explained Max.

The Hospice’s Hospice at Home team has begun caring for Tom Lowe’s nan, who is 89.

“We’ve always supported the hospice,” revealed Lorraine Lowe, a very proud mum. “If you live in Havering, it’s likely that you’ll need their help at some point. It turned out that we did.”