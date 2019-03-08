Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Three teenagers arrested after emergency services are called to Romford Town Centre

PUBLISHED: 00:49 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 00:52 10 May 2019

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage in Romford on Thursday, May 9. Pitcure: Kieran McGimpsey

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage in Romford on Thursday, May 9. Pitcure: Kieran McGimpsey

Archant

Police responded to reports that people were throwing items from the roof of a building in Romford on Thursday, May 9.

The National Police Air Service, the London Fire Brigade and the police attended the scene in South Street at around 9pm.

A police cordon was put in place as the emergency services responded to reports that people were throwing items from the roof of a building.

A Metropolitan police spokesman said: "Three people, aged in their late teens, were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

"They have been taken to an east London police station where they remain in custody."

Most Read

Collier Row man charged with murder of 15-year-old in Hackney

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Noak Hill’s The Bear could see name change after new pub company takes over

The Bear pub in Noak Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Man hit by train at Romford station in ‘stable condition’

A person has been hit by a train at Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

Man rescued from Romford fire

Firefighters rescues a man from the first floor of a semi-detached house in Kirby Close, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

Rainham house damaged by fire caused by battery pack

Warwick Road, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Collier Row man charged with murder of 15-year-old in Hackney

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Noak Hill’s The Bear could see name change after new pub company takes over

The Bear pub in Noak Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Man hit by train at Romford station in ‘stable condition’

A person has been hit by a train at Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

Man rescued from Romford fire

Firefighters rescues a man from the first floor of a semi-detached house in Kirby Close, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

Rainham house damaged by fire caused by battery pack

Warwick Road, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch captain Gordon confident of great couple of days

Hornchurch players celebrate the wicket of Akash Raji during Ilford CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Valentines Park on 27th April 2019

Daggers skipper Nunn set to depart in summer

Skipper Ben Nunn is one of 11 players who will leave Dagenham & Redbridge in the summer

Ardleigh Green skipper Edwards raring for season opener

Lloyd Edwards of Ardleigh Green (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Lord’s plays host to first Street Child World Cup final

Team England and India South line up ahead of the Street Child Cricket World Cup final at Lord's (pic Claire Skinner/MCC)

Three teenagers arrested after emergency services are called to Romford Town Centre

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage in Romford on Thursday, May 9. Pitcure: Kieran McGimpsey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists