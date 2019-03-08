Three teenagers arrested after emergency services are called to Romford Town Centre

Police responded to reports that people were throwing items from the roof of a building in Romford on Thursday, May 9.

The National Police Air Service, the London Fire Brigade and the police attended the scene in South Street at around 9pm.

A police cordon was put in place as the emergency services responded to reports that people were throwing items from the roof of a building.

A Metropolitan police spokesman said: "Three people, aged in their late teens, were arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

"They have been taken to an east London police station where they remain in custody."