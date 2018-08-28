Upminster’s 16-year-old Bukky wins over judges Will.i.am and Jennifer Hudson in ITV’s The Voice

Bukky from Upminster performed on The Voice at the weekend. Photo: ITV ITV

A 16-year-old singer from Upminster wowed crowds at the weekend with her amazing performance on ITV’s the Voice.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bukky's mum Olayinka was nearly in tears watching her perform. Photo: ITV Bukky's mum Olayinka was nearly in tears watching her perform. Photo: ITV

Bukky Oronti got the seal of approval from both Will.i.am and Jennifer Hudson who turned their chairs around during her rendition of A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera’s, Say Something (I’m Giving Up On You) in the blind auditions.

Speaking on the show, Bukky said she was just a typical teenager, and enjoyed going to the ice cream parlour with her friends.

Her favourite is Oreo ice cream with a chocolate flake!

Bukky’s mum, Olayinka said she has always enjoyed singing, but it was when she was five-years-old and she sang in front of everyone at their church - St Luke’s in Front Lane - she knew she had something special.

Her mum said: “At the end of the service everyone was telling me Bukky can sing.

Bukky from Upminster performed on The Voice at the weekend. Photo: ITV Bukky from Upminster performed on The Voice at the weekend. Photo: ITV

“I was actually crying because I was thinking this is a part of me, this is my daughter.”

Speaking on the show, Bukky said: “I’m a typical 16-year-old, I wouldn’t say I’m a perfect student but I’m a good one.

“Every Sunday I go to church with my mum, when I walk into church you can just feel a big sense of love.

“Everyone’s a family there.”

“Just knowing that she [my mum] believes in me makes me believe in myself too.”

Tom Jones and Olly Murs didn't take the plunge, but J-Hud was impressed by Bukky. Photo: ITV Tom Jones and Olly Murs didn't take the plunge, but J-Hud was impressed by Bukky. Photo: ITV

“Going on that stage will be the biggest audience I’ve ever performed in front of.

“It would mean the world to me to do well.

“It would mean that I have done my mum proud, so I’m going to give it my all. I want to show that it doesn’t matter how old I am.

“Singing is as important to me as the air I breathe. It’s just all I think about.

“I feel determined to do my best on that stage.”

Bukky chose Jennifer Hudson as her mentor. Photo: ITV Bukky chose Jennifer Hudson as her mentor. Photo: ITV

The first of the judges to turn around was Will.i.am and then Jennifer Hudson.

And while Bukky didn’t quite convince to Tom Jones and Olly Murs to turn their chairs, the Troublemaker singer was devastated when he found out Bukky was from Upminster and apologised for not pressing his button.

After her performance Bukky said to JHud: “I would like to say you’re a really big inspiration to me.

“And I respect you all so much.”

So Bukky had to make the big decision to choose between JHud and Will.i.am and in the end the teenager chose the Dream Girls star as her mentor.