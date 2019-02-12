Search

Teenager taken to hospital after Collier Row moped crash

PUBLISHED: 10:30 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 25 February 2019

A teenager was taken to hospital with “non-life changing injuries” after a moped crash in Collier Row at the weekend.

A teenager was taken to hospital with “non-life changing injuries” after a moped crash in Collier Row at the weekend.

Police were called at around 3pm on Saturday (February 23) to reports of a van in collision with a moped in Havering Road.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the rider of the moped, a man - believed aged 18 - was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

The driver of the van stopped at the scene.

The Met gave an update on the condition of the moped driver this morning (Monday, February 25) and said at this stage his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

London Ambulance Service sent an incident response officer, a single responder in a car and an ambulance crew to the scene, and London’s Air Ambulance was also dispatched, and landed in Lawns Park.

The teenager was treated at the scene for head injuries and taken as a priority to a major trauma centre by road.

