Police cordon off Rainham KFC after teenager assaulted with unidentified weapon
PUBLISHED: 21:46 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:46 14 May 2019
An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital after being assaulted with an unidentified weapon at a KFC.
Police were called to the fast food chain in Cherry Tree Lane, Rainham, at 6.12pm tonight, Tuesday, May 14, to reports of an assault.
Officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service attended the scene where they found the teenager.
He has been taken to hospital and police await an update on his condition.
A crime scene has been put in place.
No arrests. Enquiries continue.