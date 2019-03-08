Teenager taken to hospital after Harold Hill knife attack
PUBLISHED: 07:59 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:59 30 April 2019
A 19-year-old has been attacked with a knife in Harold Hill.
Police were called to reports of an assault in Petersfield Avenue, Harold Hill around 11.30pm on Monday, April 29. Picture: Sue Mbata
Police were called to reports of an assault in Petersfield Avenue, Harold Hill around 11.30pm on Monday, April 29.
A man, believed to be aged 19, was found with a knife slash wound.
He was treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital.
His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.
More updates to follow.