Teenager’s injuries ‘not serious’ after Romford ‘acid’ attack

A teenager was injured after a noxious substance was thrown in his face outside of Romford station last night. DO NOT CREDIT - Nikki Hughes

Police have said the 19-year-old who was attacked outside of Romford station last night has ‘not serious’ injuries.

Emergency services were called to South Street at around 8.10pm last night (Monday, February 11) to reports of a teenager who had a noxious substance thrown at his face.

It has not been confirmed yet what the noxious substance was.

Detectives from East Area CID are investigating. There have been no arrests.

Any witnesses should call police on 101 quoting CAD 7004/11feb