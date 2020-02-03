Teenager left with neck injuries after being 'struck with pole' in Elm Park street fight

The Metropolitan Police are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old man was left with neck injuries after being "struck with a pole" during a street fight in Elm Park.

Havering Police confirmed that officers were called to Coronation Drive at 3.25pm on Monday, February 3, to reports of a fight.

A spokesman said: "A 19-year-old man suffered a neck injury; we believe due to being struck with a pole."

The man's condition is described as "not life threatening or life-changing" by the authorities.

Four men are believed to have made off from the scene in a vehicle, and no arrests have yet been made.

Transport for London confirmed that bus route 252 was placed on diversion for more than an hour while emergency services closed the road to investigate.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the police on 101 quoting CAD4801/03FEB.