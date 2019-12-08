Teenager found with slash wounds in Rainham

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Rainham on Friday, December 6.

Officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were called to reports of a stabbing in Lower Mardyke Avenue at 6.20pm on Friday.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "A 17-year-old male was found with slash wounds.

"He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital; his injuries have been assessed as non life-threatening."

There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.