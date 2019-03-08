Teenager arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officer in Romford as footage goes viral on social media

A 17-year-old teenager has been arrested on suspicion of obstruction and assaulting a police officer after he was allegedly found with Class B drugs in Romford.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers were on patrol in Heath Park Road on Monday, April 22, when they found reason to stop and search two teenagers under the Misuse of Drugs act.

After a struggle, a 17-year-old boy was detained by an officer and reportedly found in possession of Class B drugs.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and obstruction of a drugs search.

The second teenager, aged 14, escaped the officers and ran to his home address in Brentwood Road, Romford.

A Met police spokeswoman said: “Here an officer found the teenager and after another struggle, the 14-year-old was detained.

“Whilst the officer was detaining the teen, he was assaulted by the suspect.”

The 14-year-old was arrested on suspicion of obstruction and assault of a police officer. Both teenagers were then taken to an east London police station.

A video of the arrest in Heath Park Road has since gone viral on social media.