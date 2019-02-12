Teen stabbed in Romford

Police were called to a stabbing in Victoria Road at 6.30pm today, February 26. Photo: Google Maps Archant

A teenager has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Romford town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police and paramedics were called to a stabbing in Victoria Road at 6.30pm today, February 26.

There they found an 18-year-old man suffering stab injuries.

He has been taken to hospital.

A Met Police spokesman said: “We await an update as to his condition.

“No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

“Witnesses and anyone with information are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 6191/26feb.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”