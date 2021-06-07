Teen to skydive for mental health charity

Published: 2:18 PM June 7, 2021 Updated: 3:28 PM June 7, 2021

A Havering teenager who is scared of heights is planning to overcome her fears through a skydive in aid of a mental health charity.

Seventeen-year-old Holly Brooker is from Rainham and studies at New City College’s Havering Sixth Form campus in Hornchurch.

Mental health charity Mind will receive all funds raised from the skydive, which will take place in Maidstone, Kent once Holly has raised enough funds to book it.

She said: “This charity has helped me and some of my relatives so much. Luckily, I was able to overcome my issues because I had great support from the friends and family around me, but not everyone has that option.

"Mind helps reassure people facing mental health problems that they are not alone.”

She added: “I’m doing the skydive in honour of myself, my friends, family and anyone else who has or is experiencing mental health problems."

The 17-year-old aims to raise £500 in total, and has already raised £160 thanks to 16 donors.

To donate, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/hollys-skydive-for-charity