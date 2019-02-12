Teenager injured in ‘acid attack’ outside Romford station

Police outside of Romford station after a reported 'acid' attack last night. Photo: @sgt_collett @sgt_collett

A teenager was injured when a noxious substance was thrown at him outside Romford station this evening (Monday, February 11).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A teenager was injured after a noxious substance was thrown in his face outside of Romford station last night. A teenager was injured after a noxious substance was thrown in his face outside of Romford station last night.

olice and emergency services were called to South Street at 8.10pm and the 19-year-old victim was taken to hospital.

We await further details of his condition.

Detectives from East Area CID are investigating. There have been no arrests.

Any witnesses should call police on 101 quoting CAD 7004/11feb