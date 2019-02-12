Search

Teenager injured in ‘acid attack’ outside Romford station

PUBLISHED: 23:05 11 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 12 February 2019

A teenager was injured when a noxious substance was thrown at him outside Romford station this evening (Monday, February 11).

olice and emergency services were called to South Street at 8.10pm and the 19-year-old victim was taken to hospital.

We await further details of his condition.

Detectives from East Area CID are investigating. There have been no arrests.

Any witnesses should call police on 101 quoting CAD 7004/11feb

