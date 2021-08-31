Romford teen is first to join new UK hairdressing apprentice scheme

Published: 4:58 PM August 31, 2021

19-year old Nicole Ria practicing cutting hair at Just Cuts Romford. - Credit: Just Cuts

A Romford teenager is the first young person to join a new hairdressing apprenticeship scheme created by a salon group with branches around the country.

Nicole Ria, 19, is the first apprentice to sign up to Just Cuts' recruitment initiative, which is across all nine of its branches.

She is now training at Just Cuts' Romford salon in the Liberty Shopping Centre.

Owner of the Romford salon, Joanne Clotworthy, hopes training new hairdressing apprentices will ignite interest in the industry.

Joanne believes the programme is “perfect” for young people wanting a career on the high street which is safe from competition from digital businessses - as you “can’t get your haircut online”.

She said Nicole chose to become a hairdressing apprentice because of her “passion for hairstyling and a love of helping people look and feel great about themselves".



“During Covid, people have suffered from loneliness, anxiety, loss and isolation. Just being able to sit in our styling chair and talk out their feelings can improve their whole day and cheer them up," Joanne said.



“As a Just Cuts hairdressing apprentice, Nicole will hone and refine her passion into lifelong, valuable skills that will make a difference to so many people.”

Just Cuts Romford owner Jo Clotworthy with new apprentice Nicole Ria in salon. - Credit: Just Cuts



