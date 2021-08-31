News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Romford teen is first to join new UK hairdressing apprentice scheme

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 4:58 PM August 31, 2021   
Just Cuts

19-year old Nicole Ria practicing cutting hair at Just Cuts Romford. - Credit: Just Cuts

A Romford teenager is the first young person to join a new hairdressing apprenticeship scheme created by a salon group with branches around the country.

Nicole Ria, 19, is the first apprentice to sign up to Just Cuts' recruitment initiative, which is across all nine of its branches.

She is now training at Just Cuts' Romford salon in the Liberty Shopping Centre.  

Owner of the Romford salon, Joanne Clotworthy, hopes training new hairdressing apprentices will ignite interest in the industry.  

Joanne believes the programme is “perfect” for young people wanting a career on the high street which is safe from competition from digital businessses - as you “can’t get your haircut online”. 

You may also want to watch:

She said Nicole chose to become a hairdressing apprentice because of her “passion for hairstyling and a love of helping people look and feel great about themselves".  
 
“During Covid, people have suffered from loneliness, anxiety, loss and isolation. Just being able to sit in our styling chair and talk out their feelings can improve their whole day and cheer them up," Joanne said. 
 
“As a Just Cuts hairdressing apprentice, Nicole will hone and refine her passion into lifelong, valuable skills that will make a difference to so many people.” 

Just Cuts

Just Cuts Romford owner Jo Clotworthy with new apprentice Nicole Ria in salon. - Credit: Just Cuts


Most Read

  1. 1 Two hospitalised after incident at Hornchurch pub - one with head injury
  2. 2 Male arrested after reported threats of acid attack in Hornchurch
  3. 3 Police launch investigation into alleged assault outside Hornchurch pub
  1. 4 'They never come': Neighbours feel abandoned over persistent dangerous parking
  2. 5 Road and rail disruptions in and around Havering next week
  3. 6 CCTV appeal after teenage couple targeted in violent robbery on train
  4. 7 'Why does the UK love this particular swearword?'
  5. 8 Queen's Hospital birth centre to close temporarily for critical care unit build
  6. 9 Forklift truck destroyed in Rainham blaze
  7. 10 New Post Office opening in Gidea Park
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Go-Ahead London 575

Travel

Decades-old Romford bus route 575 ‘reluctantly’ withdrawn

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Palms Hotel

Havering Council

Plans to house asylum seekers at Hornchurch hotel shelved for second time

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
West Ham submits training ground proposal

West Ham United

West Ham submits fresh proposal to build new training building

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Gallows Corner development opposition

Planning and Development

Group opposing development of Gallows Corner Tesco nears 1,200 members

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon