Police investigating Rainham KFC attack release update on teenage victim's condition

Police investigating an assault at a Rainham fast food restaurant last night (Tuesday, May 14) have released an update on the teenage victim's condition.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the 18-year-old was attacked at KFC in Cherry Tree Lane at 6.12pm with an as yet unidentified weapon.

London Ambulance Service paramedics and police officers were called to the scene and discovered the man injured.

He was taken to hospital, where doctors have now assessed his injuries as non life-threatening and non life-changing.

A crime scene was put in place around the restaurant while police officers carried out preliminary investigations.

There have been no arrests and inquiries continue.

If you have any information on the attack or witnessed anything that could help the police with their investigation please call 101.