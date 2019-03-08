Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police investigating Rainham KFC attack release update on teenage victim's condition

PUBLISHED: 07:35 15 May 2019

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being assaulted with an unidentified weapon at Rainham's KFC. Picture: Google Maps

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being assaulted with an unidentified weapon at Rainham's KFC. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

Police investigating an assault at a Rainham fast food restaurant last night (Tuesday, May 14) have released an update on the teenage victim's condition.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the 18-year-old was attacked at KFC in Cherry Tree Lane at 6.12pm with an as yet unidentified weapon.

London Ambulance Service paramedics and police officers were called to the scene and discovered the man injured.

You may also want to watch:

He was taken to hospital, where doctors have now assessed his injuries as non life-threatening and non life-changing.

A crime scene was put in place around the restaurant while police officers carried out preliminary investigations.

There have been no arrests and inquiries continue.

If you have any information on the attack or witnessed anything that could help the police with their investigation please call 101.

Related articles

Most Read

Woman dies after suffering heart attack on bus in Upminster Bridge

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were called to Upminster Road this morning but despite their best efforts a person died at the scene. Picture: Google Maps

Havering planning committee to weigh in on proposed 16-storey Romford town centre tower block

The block in North Street has been stood empty since 2010. Picture: John Hercock

Police cordon off Rainham KFC after teenager assaulted with unidentified weapon

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being assaulted with an unidentified weapon at Rainham's KFC. Picture: Google Maps

Woman arrested on suspicion of money laundering following police raids on homes in Romford and Ilford

A 25-year-old woman from Ilford has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering following a 'complex operation' that saw search warrants executed in Ilford and Romford. Picture: Met Police

Havering’s rogue landlords fined almost £400,000 in first year of licensing scheme

Havering Town Hall

Most Read

Woman dies after suffering heart attack on bus in Upminster Bridge

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were called to Upminster Road this morning but despite their best efforts a person died at the scene. Picture: Google Maps

Havering planning committee to weigh in on proposed 16-storey Romford town centre tower block

The block in North Street has been stood empty since 2010. Picture: John Hercock

Police cordon off Rainham KFC after teenager assaulted with unidentified weapon

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being assaulted with an unidentified weapon at Rainham's KFC. Picture: Google Maps

Woman arrested on suspicion of money laundering following police raids on homes in Romford and Ilford

A 25-year-old woman from Ilford has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering following a 'complex operation' that saw search warrants executed in Ilford and Romford. Picture: Met Police

Havering’s rogue landlords fined almost £400,000 in first year of licensing scheme

Havering Town Hall

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Harold Wood captain Perrin losing the toss cost them at Shenfield

Shahbaz Khan of Harold Wood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch re-sign eight ahead of new season

George Saunders of Hornchurch during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018

Havering 90 Joggers help out at Halstead Marathon

Havering 90 Joggers at Halstead Marathon (Pic: Mark Dalby)

Romford boxers impress on club show against fine foes from Denmark and Iceland

Romford's Paul Claydon celebrates his win

Cricket: Harmer happy to help Essex cause

Simon Harmer in batting action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Nottinghamshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 15th May 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists