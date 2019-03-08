Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Towers infant and junior schools, Hornchurch, hold summer fete

PUBLISHED: 12:24 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 04 July 2019

Children play Splat the Rat at Towers Schools Summer Fete. Picture: Andrew Ruff.

Children play Splat the Rat at Towers Schools Summer Fete. Picture: Andrew Ruff.

Andrew Ruff

More than 700 people came along to support and raise money for Towers infant and junior schools in Windsor Road, Hornchurch at its annual summer fete.

A variety of food stalls and face painting on offer at the Summer Fete. Picture: Andrew Ruff.A variety of food stalls and face painting on offer at the Summer Fete. Picture: Andrew Ruff.

There were crafts, stalls, games as well as dance displays at the event on Saturday, June 29.

You may also want to watch:

This year, new executive headteacher Matthew Dineen offered the pupils at Towers the chance to "gunge the teachers".

The teachers sat on chairs in the middle of the entertainment arena whilst the gunge was poured by children from nursery all the way to Year 6. No one got away clean!

A variety of food stalls and face painting on offer at the Summer Fete. Picture: Andrew Ruff.A variety of food stalls and face painting on offer at the Summer Fete. Picture: Andrew Ruff.

Mr Dineen said: "It's only gunge and what would be 15 minutes of fun and about three days of removing the gunge provides our children so much more. Not only will they leave with smiling faces at this spectacular but also we hope many more resources for both inside and out of classrooms! Thank you to everyone, sincerely, for supporting us! We loved it!".

Most Read

Body found in Bedfords Park confirmed as former missing man from Hertfordshire

Greg Turner. Picture: Havering MPS

Residents move into new and improved Harold Hill council housing development

Mary Colepil and her husband Martin Colepil received the keys from cllr Robert Benham to move into one of the new council house properties in Briar Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Havering Council

A127 Hornchurch crash: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with car

Emergency services were called to reports a motorbike collided with a car on the A127 Southend Arterial Road on Wednesday, July 3. Picture: Google Maps

Hertfordshire driver who has ‘never been to Romford’ receives hundreds of pounds worth of fines after number plate cloned

Lindsey Weedon, from Hertfordshire, has been receiving fines from Havering Council after a driver in the Romford area cloned her licence plate. Picture: Lindsey Weedon

Residents to protest outside Havering Town Hall against new car park fees

Residents will stage a protest in the car park by Romford town hall on Wednesday July 10. Picture: Des Blenkinsopp

Most Read

Body found in Bedfords Park confirmed as former missing man from Hertfordshire

Greg Turner. Picture: Havering MPS

Residents move into new and improved Harold Hill council housing development

Mary Colepil and her husband Martin Colepil received the keys from cllr Robert Benham to move into one of the new council house properties in Briar Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Havering Council

A127 Hornchurch crash: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with car

Emergency services were called to reports a motorbike collided with a car on the A127 Southend Arterial Road on Wednesday, July 3. Picture: Google Maps

Hertfordshire driver who has ‘never been to Romford’ receives hundreds of pounds worth of fines after number plate cloned

Lindsey Weedon, from Hertfordshire, has been receiving fines from Havering Council after a driver in the Romford area cloned her licence plate. Picture: Lindsey Weedon

Residents to protest outside Havering Town Hall against new car park fees

Residents will stage a protest in the car park by Romford town hall on Wednesday July 10. Picture: Des Blenkinsopp

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch Athletic pick up comfortable victory over Bentley seconds

Tyler Marks in bowling action for Hornchurch Athletic (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO)

Harold Wood captain Perrin praises ‘polished’ bowling performance

Sadaif Mehdi of Harold Wood celebrates taking a wicket (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Croll delighted to link up with Daggers for the first week of pre-season

Luke Croll during his time with Crystal Palace (Pic: Andrew Matthews/PA)

Shenfield captain Smith says Gidea Park deserved the victory

Jack Kliber of Shenfield hits out (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Towers infant and junior schools, Hornchurch, hold summer fete

Children play Splat the Rat at Towers Schools Summer Fete. Picture: Andrew Ruff.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists