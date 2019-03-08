Towers infant and junior schools, Hornchurch, hold summer fete

Children play Splat the Rat at Towers Schools Summer Fete. Picture: Andrew Ruff. Andrew Ruff

More than 700 people came along to support and raise money for Towers infant and junior schools in Windsor Road, Hornchurch at its annual summer fete.

A variety of food stalls and face painting on offer at the Summer Fete. Picture: Andrew Ruff. A variety of food stalls and face painting on offer at the Summer Fete. Picture: Andrew Ruff.

There were crafts, stalls, games as well as dance displays at the event on Saturday, June 29.

This year, new executive headteacher Matthew Dineen offered the pupils at Towers the chance to "gunge the teachers".

The teachers sat on chairs in the middle of the entertainment arena whilst the gunge was poured by children from nursery all the way to Year 6. No one got away clean!

Mr Dineen said: "It's only gunge and what would be 15 minutes of fun and about three days of removing the gunge provides our children so much more. Not only will they leave with smiling faces at this spectacular but also we hope many more resources for both inside and out of classrooms! Thank you to everyone, sincerely, for supporting us! We loved it!".