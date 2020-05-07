Teacher runs marathon along Romford street to fundraise for charity

A teacher from Romford ran 26 miles up and down her street in memory of her gran and to raise money for charity.

Sidnie Sales decided to run the marathon in aid of charity UK Sepsis Trust on April 30, after her grandmother Lil died from the condition a year ago.

Sidnie was cheered on by neighbours in Seymer Road and completed the distance in four hours and 19 minutes.

The PE teacher, at an academy in Harlow, Essex, has raised more than £2,700 and the money will go towards the charity’s support service for those affected by Covid-19.

Sidnie, 26, said: “I decided to raise money for the charity not only because it’s close to our hearts but also because it needs the help with recovering Covid-19 patients.

“I thought why not make it a challenge and do something for my street to look forward to and raise spirits.”

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/sidnie-sales