Former primary school teacher launches specialist reading classes for youngsters in Havering

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 August 2019

Samantha Sewell-Jones from Marshalls Park is launching Sounds Phonics reading classes in Upminster, Romford, Harold Hill and Harold Wood. Picture: Andrea Dawson

Archant

A former teacher at Gidea Park College is hoping to prepare children for school in Havering with reading classes.

Samantha Sewell-Jones is a former teacher at Gidea Park College. Picture: Andrea DawsonSamantha Sewell-Jones is a former teacher at Gidea Park College. Picture: Andrea Dawson

Samantha Sewell-Jones, of Romford, is starting Sounds Right Phonics Classes for Kids across Havering in September.

She said: "As an ex-primary school educator I think [the classes] are a brilliant way to introduce letters and sounds to children and help prepare them for school.

"I can't wait to get started."

The classes which are specifically designed to get pre-schoolers and toddlers interested in early reading and writing skills, was started in 2016 by sisters Charlie Day and Alex Burnside.

Children from ages one to five will work on their fine and gross motor skills and are introduced to a different letter sound each week in the sessions.

Charlie added: "Samantha is extremely hard working and has lots of experience teaching phonics to young children, I know that her classes will do extremely well and we are ecstatic to have her onboard our Sounds Right Phonics team."

The classes will take place in The Mercury Mall, Romford, St Laurence Church in Corbets Tey Road, Upminster, St Matthews Church, Chelmsford Drive, Upminster and Harold Wood Library in Arundel Road, Harold Wood.

Visit soundsrightphonicsclasses.co.uk or contact Samanthasj@soundsrightphonicsclasses.co.uk for more information.

