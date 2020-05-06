There With You: Queen’s Hospital staff feast on hot tandoori takeaway

Manager of Bekash Tandoori Restaurant in Victoria Road, Sulaman Ahmed with leader of Havering Council, Damian White. Picture: Sulaman Ahmed Sulaman Ahmed

A Romford Tandoori restaurant and takeaway has donated 50 hot meals to thank Havering’s frontline workers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The team at Bekash Tandoori has donated 50 meals to Queen's Hospital. Picture: Sulaman Ahmed The team at Bekash Tandoori has donated 50 meals to Queen's Hospital. Picture: Sulaman Ahmed

You may also want to watch:

Manager of Bekash Tandooi in Victoria Road, Sulaman Ahmed, “Solly” as he’s known, said: “We decided that as a local business we wanted to support our local community and right now our local NHS staff are working very hard to save lives under very difficult circumstances.

“Many of them are working around the clock and may not have time to prepare their meals. So we decided to share a token of our appreciation and cook over 50 meals for the staff at Queen’s Hospital.

The leader of Havering Council, Damian White has also been supporting the project and lent a helping hand to distribute. The team coordinated with Stacy English, a charity event coordinator who set it up. “We wish we could do a lot more for the NHS beyond just 50 meals. But as a small business in the local area, we have also been hit by COVID and had to close for a period of time for the safety of our staff and customers. But we are glad we could still do our part to show our appreciation.