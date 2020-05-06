Search

There With You: Queen’s Hospital staff feast on hot tandoori takeaway

PUBLISHED: 15:40 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:40 06 May 2020

Manager of Bekash Tandoori Restaurant in Victoria Road, Sulaman Ahmed with leader of Havering Council, Damian White. Picture: Sulaman Ahmed

Manager of Bekash Tandoori Restaurant in Victoria Road, Sulaman Ahmed with leader of Havering Council, Damian White. Picture: Sulaman Ahmed

Sulaman Ahmed

A Romford Tandoori restaurant and takeaway has donated 50 hot meals to thank Havering’s frontline workers.

The team at Bekash Tandoori has donated 50 meals to Queen's Hospital. Picture: Sulaman AhmedThe team at Bekash Tandoori has donated 50 meals to Queen's Hospital. Picture: Sulaman Ahmed

You may also want to watch:

Manager of Bekash Tandooi in Victoria Road, Sulaman Ahmed, “Solly” as he’s known, said: “We decided that as a local business we wanted to support our local community and right now our local NHS staff are working very hard to save lives under very difficult circumstances.

“Many of them are working around the clock and may not have time to prepare their meals. So we decided to share a token of our appreciation and cook over 50 meals for the staff at Queen’s Hospital.

The leader of Havering Council, Damian White has also been supporting the project and lent a helping hand to distribute. The team coordinated with Stacy English, a charity event coordinator who set it up. “We wish we could do a lot more for the NHS beyond just 50 meals. But as a small business in the local area, we have also been hit by COVID and had to close for a period of time for the safety of our staff and customers. But we are glad we could still do our part to show our appreciation.

Most Read

Romford South has the highest percentage of coronavirus-related deaths in Havering

A deserted Romford town centre during lockdown, Havering's worst hit area for coronavirus, according to the National Office of Statistics.Picture: Ken Mears

Upminster shooting: Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary

A man in his 40s also suffered lacerations to the face, his injuries are also non-life threatening. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

People line streets to applaud woman who died after contracting coronavirus

People clap as the coffin of Frances Nolan is carried outside her home in Elm Park Avenue. Picture: Nolan family

Teenager taken to hospital after Harold Hill knife attack

Police were called to reports of an assault in Petersfield Avenue, Harold Hill around 11.30pm on Monday, April 29. Picture: Sue Mbata

Upminster shooting: Investigation continues as one teen is bailed and another released

The boy'’s condition is listed as not life-threatening but 'possibly life-changing'. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

