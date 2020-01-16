Search

Take a Knife Save a Life: Volunteers to launch safe space initiative at Hornchurch event

PUBLISHED: 13:00 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:26 16 January 2020

Take a Knife Save a Life volunteers at the Harold Hill festival with councillors and the deputy mayor of Havering councillor John Mylod. Picture: Hayley Anderson

Havering's volunteer crime patrol group is set to share the next steps it will take in tackling knife crime in the borough.

Take a Knife Save a Life volunteers at the Harold Hill festival. Picture: Hayley AndersonTake a Knife Save a Life volunteers at the Harold Hill festival. Picture: Hayley Anderson

Take a Knife Save a Life (Taksal) launched last year in March after the murder of Jodie Chesney in Harold Hill.

The group is inviting residents to attend a meeting at the Rising Sun pub in Hornchurch's high street at 2pm where Taksal will reveal its safe space initiative for Havering.

Area coordinator Paula Mulvill said: "We have now removed over 75 weapons which have been hidden across the borough, mainly knives and machetes, but also an axe and even a gun.

"We are promoting options of getting the young involved with local sports groups and educating families in tell-tale signs regarding county lines and knife crime culture."

Paula added that there will be a surprise unveiling of a further initiative the group is launching at the event.

