New Taco Bell restaurant to open in Romford

Published: 10:32 AM September 14, 2021

A world-famous Mexican-inspired restaurant chain will be opening in Romford at the start of next month.

Taco Bell at Unit 2 The Brewery, will open its doors to customers on Friday, October 1.

The 1,400 sq m space will bring tacos, burritos, nachos and quesadillas to diners - marking its 69th UK restaurant.

People are invited to dine in or order in advance via the Taco Bell App, website or delivery platforms.

The first 100 customers who download the app and the first 100 in-store will receive a free taco and limited-edition t-shirt on October 1.

You may also want to watch:

Head of marketing at Taco Bell UK, Lucy Dee, said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Taco Bell to Romford.

“London has been crying out for more Taco Bells and we’re very pleased to be able to deliver; creating local jobs despite challenging circumstances.

"We look forward to feeding residents from Friday, October 1 onwards whether it be via home delivery, Click + Collects, takeaway or dine in."

Taco Bell Romford will be open from 11am until 11pm, seven days a week.