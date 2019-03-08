Sycamore Trust members meet the Mayor of Havering, and even get to try on his robes!

Members of the Sycamore Trust met with the Mayor of Havering, Councillor Dilip Patel at the Town Hall in Romford, and were given a tour before joining him for tea. Photo: Sycamore Trust Sycamore Trust/ Steve Dixon

Members of autism charity the Sycamore Trust paid a visit to the Mayor of Havering to learn about his duties, and what he does on a day to day basis.

Before Christmas members met the mayor, Councillor Dilip Patel, at one of their craft classes, and he invited them to tea at the Town Hall in Romford - and last week they took him up on his offer.

The charity, that works across Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge, providing support for families affected by autism, was given £140,000 from the Mayor of London - Sadiq Khan - for a new Social Survivors Programme, that started in January.

The programme which will run for three years, will work with young people with autism in mainstream education, with particular emphasis on important life skills such as establishing safe relationships, travelling on public transport and preparing for social situations.

Around 12 members attended, along with staff and parents, and the mayor showed them the council chambers as well as his robes and ceremonial mace.

Steve Dixon, communications manager at the trust said: “The girls had a really good day, and we are very thankful to the mayor for inviting us to come along. One of the girls even got to wear his robes and was quite disappointed when she had to give them back!”