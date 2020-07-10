Search

Autism Hub open once again in Romford’s Liberty Centre

PUBLISHED: 15:53 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 10 July 2020

The Autism Hub at the Liberty Centre in Romford has reopened after 14 weeks of lockdown. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

The Autism Hub at the Liberty Centre in Romford has reopened after 14 weeks of lockdown. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Archant

The Autism Hub in Romford’s Liberty shopping centre is open once again after coronavirus forced it to close for 14 weeks.

Dagenham charity Sycamore Trust runs the hub, which acts as a supportive space for those affected by autistic spectrum disorders.

Formed in 2014, the charity offers a range of services for young people, adults and families across Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham.

The return to the hub is most welcome, despite the trust adapting admirably during lockdown to ensure they could continue to support service users.

In its monthly newsletter the charity assured potential visitors that social distancing measures are in force, alongisde available hand sanitiser and PPE.

Opening hours have been modified as follows: Tuesday 10am — 2pm, Wednesday 10am — 4pm, Thursday noon — 4pm and Friday 10am — 4pm.

Guarantee a slot by calling 01708 749816 to make an appointment.

