Romford woman crochets and sells cuddly animals to fund her ovarian cancer treatment

Suzie Aries crochets the animals to help raise money to fund her treatment. Picture: Suzie Aries Archant

A woman with a rare form of ovarian cancer has been crocheting cuddly animals to raise money for her treatment – which is unavailable on the NHS.

Suzie Aries, 28, of Romford, sells the animals on social shopping app Depop and £5 from every purchase goes towards her treatment.

Suzie was diagnosed with the tumour in January 2017. But the rarity of her cancer meant that immunotherapy was not classified as a standard treatment.

“The last time I was an inpatient at the Royal Marsden Hospital was in March. It was the beginning of lockdown and I wasn’t allowed visitors for three weeks so I had to do things to keep myself entertained and one of those things was crochet.

“I had gone through various surgeries; I got bowel obstruction and been on bowel rest. I thought this would be a great way to get a little more money for my immunotherapy fund.”

The actress, singer and hockey player has faced off against three rounds of surgery, six cycles of chemotherapy as well as trying a drugs trial – which stopped working as her body became resistant to it.

“I was on my Depop store, posting on Facebook, I’m making these teddies and I stopped doing them because I got a full-time job so I didn’t have time.

“Suddenly I got all these orders and it’s become a viral thing. I have no idea why people have given me so much love.

She adds: “It’s maybe younger people like myself that will resonate with my story because young people love using social media to share other people’s stories to help raise awareness.”

Suzie revealed she recently underwent a five-week treatment of daily radiotherapy – and consequently losing her fertility. But she had no choice as she was determined to live.

As a result of her numerous surgeries, she has found it tough to carry out tasks and adjust to her new life.

“I do find myself thinking the old me could have done this and part of me does miss the old me.”

At the moment, Royal Marsden Hospital is only able to supply the drug she requires privately and the cost is estimated to be £114,000 per year.

To help her reach her £250,000 target, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/suzie-aries-immunotherapy-fund for further information and to donate.