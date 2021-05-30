Survey: How do you plan on enjoying the Euros?
- Credit: PA
Football fans all over the country will be eagerly awaiting this summer's big tournament - the Euros.
After a year's delay amid the coronavirus pandemic, the UEFA European Football Championship is set to return from June 11 to July 11 and this newspaper is keen to know how our readers will celebrate the occasion.
Will you be watching the games at home, in a garden party, or elsewhere? If you're thinking of frequenting your local pub, we pulled together a list of some east London venues showing the games.
This includes the Moretown Belle in the East End and McCafferty’s in Seven Kings.
Wherever you'll be, we want to hear from you.
Complete our survey below to let us know how you'll be marking the occasion, or if you’re not interested in football, what you will be doing instead.
You may also want to watch:
Additionally, email your Euros selfies to our sports reporter Jacob Ranson at Jacob.Ranson@archant.co.uk, along with your favourite memories from Europe’s biggest football festival.
This comes as excitement is building as Gareth Southgate announced his provisional 33-man squad for the Euros on May 25.
And with June’s forecast set to see a “mini-heatwave", let's hope the sun shines down on the team so they can recreate the atmosphere of the 2018 World Cup.