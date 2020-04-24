Search

Editor’s Letter: We’re always here for you… now please help support our journalism

PUBLISHED: 09:59 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:59 24 April 2020

Editor Lindsay Jones

Editor Lindsay Jones

Archant

The Romford Recorder has always been there with you.

Right now we reach more of you in print and via digital than we ever have before.

But now more than ever before, our work to inform and entertain you is in danger - and we need your help to build a sustainable future for our title.

Over the years we’ll have made you think, made you smile, made you angry, made you proud of our region.

In 2006 we and our readers raised £1.1m so that children’s charity First Step could move to new premises in Hornchurch.

In 2015 we ran a year-long fundraising campaign for the same charity and raised £50,000.

In 2016 we ran a campaign with Mind to raise awareness of mental health issues and to encourage businesses to pledge to reduce the stigma of mental illness.

You may also want to watch:

In 2018 we helped the hundreds of residents in Private Sector Leasing who feared they would have to move out of the borough or be made homeless following a review by the council. We were there for you in those days of fear and confusion and our pressure led to the council launching a reassessment of PSL.

Last year we supported two baristas who said they had been told by their coffee shop employer to pay out of their pockets money which had been stolen in a robbery. The coffee shop denied it but after the outcry eventually agreed it would investigate “unethical behaviour” by the franchisee.

Today, with journalism already under pressure and coronavirus making finances even tighter, more and more communities are no longer represented by a local newspaper. Corruption goes unpunished. Bad decisions go unchecked. Fake news spreads uncorrected on social media.

To stop that happening in our region, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

I believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to our future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our borough.

Thank you

Lindsay Jones, Editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

‘Highly valued and respected’ Romford doctor dies of suspected coronavirus

Dr Rajesh Kalraiya worked at the Acorn Centre, a children's health centre in Romford and was being treated for suspect Covid-19 at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Google

Police seize car from Romford man ‘bored of being in’ en route to Brighton

The car seized from a Romford family on the M25 on a day out to Brighton,

Burglars spray fire extinguishers in elderly couple’s faces during ‘despicable’ burglary in Hornchurch

Burglars sprayed fire extinguishers in the faces of an elderly couple during a raid on their home in Parkstone Avenue, Hornchurch, on April 18. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Havering Council makes flats available for NHS nurses in Romford

Havering Town Hall

Romford man, 88, clapped off Queen’s Hospital ward after beating coronavirus

Coronavirus survivor Donald Kingerley, pictured with his wife Ursula, was clapped out of Queen's Hospital. Picture: Claire Bannister

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

People have been showing support for the NHS throughout the pandemic. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Thompson 'concerned for future' as clubs vote to agree to end season

Dagenham & Redbridge players shake hands with Solihull Moors rivals before their National League clash (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Coronavirus: ECB discuss postponement of The Hundred

Handmade cricket bats at a workshop at Warsop Stebbing in East Hanningfield, Essex. The ECB, the governing body of cricket, have recommend all forms of recreational cricket are for now suspended.

Coronavirus: London Marathon runners urged to keep going

Runners during the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon

Editor's Letter: We're always here for you… now please help support our journalism

Editor Lindsay Jones
