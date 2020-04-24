Editor’s Letter: We’re always here for you… now please help support our journalism

Editor Lindsay Jones Archant

The Romford Recorder has always been there with you.

Right now we reach more of you in print and via digital than we ever have before.

But now more than ever before, our work to inform and entertain you is in danger - and we need your help to build a sustainable future for our title.

Over the years we’ll have made you think, made you smile, made you angry, made you proud of our region.

In 2006 we and our readers raised £1.1m so that children’s charity First Step could move to new premises in Hornchurch.

In 2015 we ran a year-long fundraising campaign for the same charity and raised £50,000.

In 2016 we ran a campaign with Mind to raise awareness of mental health issues and to encourage businesses to pledge to reduce the stigma of mental illness.

In 2018 we helped the hundreds of residents in Private Sector Leasing who feared they would have to move out of the borough or be made homeless following a review by the council. We were there for you in those days of fear and confusion and our pressure led to the council launching a reassessment of PSL.

Last year we supported two baristas who said they had been told by their coffee shop employer to pay out of their pockets money which had been stolen in a robbery. The coffee shop denied it but after the outcry eventually agreed it would investigate “unethical behaviour” by the franchisee.

Today, with journalism already under pressure and coronavirus making finances even tighter, more and more communities are no longer represented by a local newspaper. Corruption goes unpunished. Bad decisions go unchecked. Fake news spreads uncorrected on social media.

To stop that happening in our region, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

I believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to our future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our borough.

Thank you

Lindsay Jones, Editor