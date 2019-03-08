Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Gallery

Superhero Fun Run 2019 sees 'fantastic' turnout as event raises £5,000 for charity

PUBLISHED: 15:00 22 May 2019

More than 180 runners took part in the Superhero Fun Run 2019 in Raphael Park. Gemma Bull

More than 180 runners took part in the Superhero Fun Run 2019 in Raphael Park. Gemma Bull

Archant

More than 180 superheroes ran a 5k race to raise funds for a children's cancer charity.

The Lennox Children's Cancer Fund's Superhero Fun Run returned to the borough on Sunday, May 19 in Raphael Park, Gidea Park.

This year the event raised £5,000, with £2,000 of that total coming from the runners' sponsorship.

From a four-year-old to the event's most senior runner at the age of 74, Raphael Park was buzzing with runners, supporters and families.

"We just didn't expect so many people to turn up on the day," said event organiser, Claire Foale.

Residents helped raise £5,000 at this year's Superhero Fun Run 2019 in Raphael Park. Picture: Gemma BullResidents helped raise £5,000 at this year's Superhero Fun Run 2019 in Raphael Park. Picture: Gemma Bull

"189 runners took part in the run itself, and so many more people have just come along to enjoy the fun day and the atmosphere.

"We think we had more than 400 people there, all having a great time."

You may also want to watch:

There were bouncy castles, basketball, football, nerf shoot-outs, an inflatable assault course, soft play for toddlers, sumo wrestling and facepainting.

Runners were joined by Lennox mascot, Lenny the Lion, for the first part of the race and the new Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton was the special guest of the day.

He helped to spur on the runners before the race began and stayed to hand out medals at the finish line.

Vicky Nash, another event organiser, recognised the support the event received from volunteers.

She said: "We're so grateful to everyone who contributed to the success of this event, but none more so than those who donated items or services and the volunteers who gave up their Sunday to help out."

In addition to the 26 volunteers who took part, Steve Henderson from Henderson Perry Entertainment volunteered his services as a DJ, Millennium Cash and Carry donated bottled water, Trophyland in Hornchurch donated the finishers' medals and items in the goody bags were donated by Rascal Confectionery Tesco at Gallows Cornery, Asda in Romford and Steve Weller and Helen Nye.

Becky Dimond, event organiser, said: "It was such a fantastic day that we can't wait to get started on next year's event.

"I'm confident it'll be bigger and better than ever."

Most Read

Romford’s The Liberty shopping centre to get new food court

Romford's The Liberty Shopping Centre is set to get a new food court. Picture: Prosper

Hornchurch Post Office will close its doors for good next weekend

The Post Office in High Street, Hornchurch, will close on Wednesday, June 1. Picture: Google Maps

Where are the slowest and fastest house sale markets in Havering?

It takes on average 17 weeks to sell a house in Havering. Picture: PA

Director of Havering Samaritans appeals for donations after ‘appalling’ break-in

The Samaritans of Havering building was broken into last week. Picture: Google Maps

Planned c2c refurbishments to begin in June for Upminster station

Upminster station. Picture: Steve Poston

Most Read

Romford’s The Liberty shopping centre to get new food court

Romford's The Liberty Shopping Centre is set to get a new food court. Picture: Prosper

Hornchurch Post Office will close its doors for good next weekend

The Post Office in High Street, Hornchurch, will close on Wednesday, June 1. Picture: Google Maps

Where are the slowest and fastest house sale markets in Havering?

It takes on average 17 weeks to sell a house in Havering. Picture: PA

Director of Havering Samaritans appeals for donations after ‘appalling’ break-in

The Samaritans of Havering building was broken into last week. Picture: Google Maps

Planned c2c refurbishments to begin in June for Upminster station

Upminster station. Picture: Steve Poston

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Harold Wood captain Perrin pleased with gritty Hutton win

C Perrin of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC (batting) vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 4th May 2019

Our West Ham man of the match prize proved a close one

West Ham United's Declan Rice

Muller Anniversary games announces Track Academy as official charity partner for 2019

Track Academy Founder Connie Henry with former Olympic, World and Commonwealth 400m champion Christine Ohuruogu MBE at their Summer Invitational

Bentley endure a tricky weekend

The latest news from the local cricket scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Defender Bentley departs Hornchurch after seven years

Alex Bentley celebrates after scoring at Witham Town (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists