Superhero Fun Run 2019 sees 'fantastic' turnout as event raises £5,000 for charity

More than 180 runners took part in the Superhero Fun Run 2019 in Raphael Park. Gemma Bull Archant

More than 180 superheroes ran a 5k race to raise funds for a children's cancer charity.

The Lennox Children's Cancer Fund's Superhero Fun Run returned to the borough on Sunday, May 19 in Raphael Park, Gidea Park.

This year the event raised £5,000, with £2,000 of that total coming from the runners' sponsorship.

From a four-year-old to the event's most senior runner at the age of 74, Raphael Park was buzzing with runners, supporters and families.

"We just didn't expect so many people to turn up on the day," said event organiser, Claire Foale.

"189 runners took part in the run itself, and so many more people have just come along to enjoy the fun day and the atmosphere.

"We think we had more than 400 people there, all having a great time."

There were bouncy castles, basketball, football, nerf shoot-outs, an inflatable assault course, soft play for toddlers, sumo wrestling and facepainting.

Runners were joined by Lennox mascot, Lenny the Lion, for the first part of the race and the new Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton was the special guest of the day.

He helped to spur on the runners before the race began and stayed to hand out medals at the finish line.

Vicky Nash, another event organiser, recognised the support the event received from volunteers.

She said: "We're so grateful to everyone who contributed to the success of this event, but none more so than those who donated items or services and the volunteers who gave up their Sunday to help out."

In addition to the 26 volunteers who took part, Steve Henderson from Henderson Perry Entertainment volunteered his services as a DJ, Millennium Cash and Carry donated bottled water, Trophyland in Hornchurch donated the finishers' medals and items in the goody bags were donated by Rascal Confectionery Tesco at Gallows Cornery, Asda in Romford and Steve Weller and Helen Nye.

Becky Dimond, event organiser, said: "It was such a fantastic day that we can't wait to get started on next year's event.

"I'm confident it'll be bigger and better than ever."