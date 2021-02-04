News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Investigation finds shops overcrowded and staff not wearing face masks

person

Tom Ambrose

Published: 5:00 PM February 4, 2021   
Asda stores are experiencing long queues during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Cash Boyle

Asda stores are experiencing long queues during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Cash Boyle - Credit: Archant

Some supermarkets are still not dealing with overcrowding issues, a joint operation between Newham Council and police has revealed.

The two-week investigation also found that there were some stores where members of staff and customers were not wearing face masks.

Environmental health, trading standards and licensing officers from the council visited every supermarket, including 'metro' stores and independents, in the borough.

Checking up on more than 80 shops, council officers were also joined by Metropolitan Police officers, who focussed on whether people were wearing face masks.

The audits checked premises were Covid-secure and following guidance, while officers assessed social distancing, capacities, protective screens, queue management and cleaning regimes.

You may also want to watch:

Although many stores ticked the boxes, there were several incidents involving overcrowding and staff or shoppers not wearing face masks.

The supermarket has warned customers to be vigilant. Picture: PA

Some members of the public and staff did not wear face masks - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Councillor James Beckles, cabinet member for crime and community safety, said: “We recognise that Covid-compliance, particularly within supermarkets is an important issue for residents.

Most Read

  1. 1 Almost 500 sign petition to make Pettits Lane A12 junction safer
  2. 2 Havering nurseries warn they could go out of business without more support
  3. 3 Queen's Hospital investigating complaint against 'Covid-denying employee'
  1. 4 Mud mound dumped outside homes in council project now causing floods, residents claim
  2. 5 Havering's coronavirus death toll passes 750
  3. 6 Death pub’s garden lights installation ‘unsatisfactory’, experts tell court
  4. 7 Noak Hill woman raises funds and awareness for 'hellish' rare disease
  5. 8 Eat Out to Help Out: Where ate the most during controversial scheme?
  6. 9 Security guard stops man from jumping off Queen's Hospital roof
  7. 10 Huge new health centre proposed for St George's Hospital site

“This joint operation is an example of an ongoing range of measures Newham Council is undertaking as part of our ongoing commitment to keeping residents safe, and ensuring that essential retailers are Covid-secure and compliant with the latest government guidelines.

"We also urge retailers to continue to take necessary measures to ensure their customers are safe, including wearing masks where they are able to.”

In some cases, officers asked to speak to the store managers and even follow up with a letter to the supermarket's head office.

Inspector Marcus Walton, of partnership and prevent, north-east basic command unit at the Metropolitan Police, said: “Police and local authorities have always worked closely together in Newham but the tragedies and challenges of a global pandemic heightened the need for a best possible coordinated response."

The visits will continue over the coming weeks and months, with council officers speaking to some store about how to improve their Covid-compliance.

A council spokesperson confirmed it may take formal action against non-compliant shops, where necessary.

To report concerns relating to Covid-compliance, email Trading.Standards@newham.gov.uk.

Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Tributes to surgeon who died of Covid just months after retiring

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon

King George Hospital

'Grateful wave' as dying Covid patient goes home to be with family

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon

North Ockendon has the highest coronavirus infection rate in Havering

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon

Heritage: The Mawney Road bakery tragedy

Prof Ged Martin

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus