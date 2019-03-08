Gallery

Residents enjoy summer vibes at family festival in Harold Park

Annual family funday for Diabetes UK in memory of Matt Sell. Picture: Melissa Page Archant

More than £3,500 was raised for Diabetes UK at a family fun day in Harold Park.

The Cromer Park Foundation organised a Summer Vibes Family Festival in Henderson Sports & Social Club in Harold Park on Saturday, July 20 with volunteers from Diabetes UK.

Pete Sell told the Recorder: "With all of the weather warnings, we only had a small shower at the start of the day and the sun was shining for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening.

"All of our entertainers put on a fantastic performance and everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

L-Rt: Cromer Park fundraisers and event organisers Wayne Hannaway, Scott Hannaway, Andrew Freeman, Pete Sell, Phil Wright and Robert Trevor. Picture: Melissa Page L-Rt: Cromer Park fundraisers and event organisers Wayne Hannaway, Scott Hannaway, Andrew Freeman, Pete Sell, Phil Wright and Robert Trevor. Picture: Melissa Page

"We had around 500 people attend the day."

Visitors enjoyed bouncy castles, facepainting, raffles, performances from Ricky Lee, Jenny Addis, Colombia and children's entertainment from Mr Custard.

The Summer Vibes Family Festival was the sixth charity fundraiser organised in memory of Hornchurch football player Matt Sell who died in 2002.

Visit the festival's jusgiving page to support Diabetes UK.