Lana Metsapelto, who was supported by careers coaching at Successful Mums - Credit: Successful Mums

A careers coach is giving away 50 free packages worth nearly £1,000 to London mums this spring.

Funding to cover the cost of each of the £995 careers coaching packages with Successful Mums is coming from the Mayor of London and European Union Social Fund.

The training company, founded by Jane Knight, aims to help those who have taken career gaps get back into work and find family-friendly jobs that work around their lives.

The company has helped 6,700 mums over the past eight years.

One of them, Lana Metsapelto, said the course had helped her confidence, self-belief and preparation for interviews.

She said: "It opened my mind to how, as mums, we have a lot of desirable and sought-after skills and qualities that are transferable to the workplace."

Founder Jane Knight added: “Instead of thinking 'I’m just a mum', we encourage people to embrace new-found skills and ensure these are on their CVs.

"I have two children and my negotiation and conflict management skills have improved hugely, along with event management (birthdays) budgeting (Christmas) and creative thinking (mummy, I’m bored….)."

Applications must be in by the end of this month.

To apply see successfulmums.co.uk/landing.