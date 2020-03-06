Search

Advanced search

Success for Havering's prospective secondary school students as places are revealed

PUBLISHED: 09:50 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:42 06 March 2020

Royal Liberty School's Langtons House in Gidea Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Royal Liberty School's Langtons House in Gidea Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Ken Mears

Havering has offered almost 80 per cent of pupils their first choice of secondary school place.

Nearly 93pc have been offered one of their top three preferences, it was revealed on Monday March 2 as pupils were told which secondary school has offered them a place for September 2020.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Robert Benham, the borough's cabinet member for education, children and families, said: "Our investment and the brilliant work of our secondary schools has made sure, once again, that more parents in Havering have secured their first choice place for their children than almost anywhere else in London.

"With nine out of 10 pupils being offered a top three choice place, today's data is great news for our borough.

"We are also working hard to improve our schools. Our budget invests nearly £19m into expanding and improving primary and secondary school places in coming years, offering parents more choice, and meaning parents can have huge confidence in this council."

Most Read

Hornchurch care home closed after health inspectors find evidence of ‘financial abuse’ of dementia sufferers

Alton House in Hornchurch has closed after health inspectors raised fears patients were vulnerable to abuse and harm. Picture: Google Maps

Havering Council looking to create four new wards and two new council seats in latest ward boundary proposals

The current ward boundaries that make up Havering. Picture: LGBCE

Harold Wood crash: Coroner opens inquest into deaths of Upminster woman and 48-year-old man

Tributes left for the victims of the fatal crash in Squirrels Heath Road, Harold Wood. Picture: April Roach

Romford flats with combustible cladding are patrolled by 24-hour fire wardens

The Axis housing development in Mercury Gardens is patrolled by 24-hour fire wardens. Picture: April Roach

Gidea Park newsagents threatened with ‘machete style knife’ as frustrated residents relaunch Neighbourhood Watch

Two men wearing balaclavas stole hundreds of pounds from Raymond Newsagents in Belgrave Avenue on February 23. Picture: April Roach

Most Read

Hornchurch care home closed after health inspectors find evidence of ‘financial abuse’ of dementia sufferers

Alton House in Hornchurch has closed after health inspectors raised fears patients were vulnerable to abuse and harm. Picture: Google Maps

Havering Council looking to create four new wards and two new council seats in latest ward boundary proposals

The current ward boundaries that make up Havering. Picture: LGBCE

Harold Wood crash: Coroner opens inquest into deaths of Upminster woman and 48-year-old man

Tributes left for the victims of the fatal crash in Squirrels Heath Road, Harold Wood. Picture: April Roach

Romford flats with combustible cladding are patrolled by 24-hour fire wardens

The Axis housing development in Mercury Gardens is patrolled by 24-hour fire wardens. Picture: April Roach

Gidea Park newsagents threatened with ‘machete style knife’ as frustrated residents relaunch Neighbourhood Watch

Two men wearing balaclavas stole hundreds of pounds from Raymond Newsagents in Belgrave Avenue on February 23. Picture: April Roach

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers blog: A great Reid goal in rare loss

Alex Reid celebrates a goal for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Stateside success for Havering trio

Havering's Lydia Hallam on the podium

Leopards looking for more success as Rockets downed

Orlan Jackman shoots for the basket (pic Paul Phillips)

Hornchurch boss Stimson is hoping squad depth can help them in push for promotion

Adam Cunnington of Hornchurch and Georgeios Aresti of Haringey during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Forward Pitchley believes the play-off buzz is already in the Raiders camp

Raiders forward JJ Pitchley (pic John Scott)
Drive 24