Success for Havering's prospective secondary school students as places are revealed

Royal Liberty School's Langtons House in Gidea Park. Picture: Ken Mears Ken Mears

Havering has offered almost 80 per cent of pupils their first choice of secondary school place.

Nearly 93pc have been offered one of their top three preferences, it was revealed on Monday March 2 as pupils were told which secondary school has offered them a place for September 2020.

Councillor Robert Benham, the borough's cabinet member for education, children and families, said: "Our investment and the brilliant work of our secondary schools has made sure, once again, that more parents in Havering have secured their first choice place for their children than almost anywhere else in London.

"With nine out of 10 pupils being offered a top three choice place, today's data is great news for our borough.

"We are also working hard to improve our schools. Our budget invests nearly £19m into expanding and improving primary and secondary school places in coming years, offering parents more choice, and meaning parents can have huge confidence in this council."