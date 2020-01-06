Search

Collier's Row first bar proves to be a hit

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 January 2020

RM5 Lounge, Collier Row's first bar is proving a hit in the community. Picture: John Beard.

John Beard

So successful has RM5 Lounge been, that they have had to turn revellers away at the door.

The owner of the bar, which opened earlier this month in Clockhouse Lane, John Beard said: "We've been really busy, we've had to turn people away at the door, but they've all been a really crowd."

The cocktail bar with a maximum capacity of 50 and strict smart-casual dress code hosted a grand opening night on December 12, a special Christmas party on Christmas Eve and put on a big on a New Year's bash.

John said that the decor - exposed wood panelling and leather sofas - have received great praise from the clientele and all 15 cocktails on the menu went down a treat.

The New Year brings gin tastings, wine evenings and a Eurovision night to be expected in January and February.

The site of the former Hush Beauty salon is a space for the tightly knit community and it also offers private hire, which is now booked out for most of January.

