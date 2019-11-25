Search

Advanced search

Hornchurch college students spread Christmas cheer to the Caribbean

PUBLISHED: 13:00 25 November 2019

Students from Havering College packing gifts for Jermain Defoe Foundation. Picture: Havering College

Students from Havering College packing gifts for Jermain Defoe Foundation. Picture: Havering College

Archant

College students spread Christmas cheer across the ocean by sending Christmas boxes to vulnerable children in the Caribbean.

Students from Havering College packing gifts for Jermain Defoe Foundation. Picture: Havering CollegeStudents from Havering College packing gifts for Jermain Defoe Foundation. Picture: Havering College

The gift drive was part of work experience that students from Havering College's Ardleigh Green campus in Hornchurch did at at the Jermain Defoe Foundation in Romford.

You may also want to watch:

The Foundation was launched in 2013 by England footballer Jermain Defoe to support homeless and abused children in his family's home country of St Lucia, and he was awarded an OBE for his charity work.

The students, all studying on the ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) programme at the college, decorated and covered the boxes, chose which gifts to go in them before packing and loading them for delivery to be shipped abroad.

Student Mamadou Gando Bah, 17, said: "I've been very happy to work here. I have enjoyed it and it is a good feeling knowing that we are helping children to have a nice Christmas."

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoon’s pub to reopen following £1.3million refurbishment

The new roof terrace at The Moon and Stars pub in South Street, Romford. Picture: Gillian Evans

Collier Row 11-year-old raises £1,600 for the Little Princess Trust

Lily-May, 11, from Romford raised more than £1,600 by having her hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Esther Hammans

Police search for Hornchurch girl missing for more than two months

Angel Casey, 13, from Hornchurch is missing. Picture: Redbridge MPS

Newham and Romford teens arrested in Dagenham after stolen car failed to stop for police

Two teenage boys from Romford and Forest Gate have been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and failing to stop for police. Picture: Met Police

Ice Hockey: Telford 2 Raiders 3

Import Erik Piatak (centre) netted twice for Raiders at Telford (pic John Scott)

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoon’s pub to reopen following £1.3million refurbishment

The new roof terrace at The Moon and Stars pub in South Street, Romford. Picture: Gillian Evans

Collier Row 11-year-old raises £1,600 for the Little Princess Trust

Lily-May, 11, from Romford raised more than £1,600 by having her hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Esther Hammans

Police search for Hornchurch girl missing for more than two months

Angel Casey, 13, from Hornchurch is missing. Picture: Redbridge MPS

Newham and Romford teens arrested in Dagenham after stolen car failed to stop for police

Two teenage boys from Romford and Forest Gate have been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and failing to stop for police. Picture: Met Police

Ice Hockey: Telford 2 Raiders 3

Import Erik Piatak (centre) netted twice for Raiders at Telford (pic John Scott)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers handed away trip to Sutton in FA Trophy

James Dobson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wrexham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th October 2019

Dagenham made it too easy for AFC Fylde says boss Taylor after defeat

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Hornchurch college students spread Christmas cheer to the Caribbean

Students from Havering College packing gifts for Jermain Defoe Foundation. Picture: Havering College

Newham and Romford teens arrested in Dagenham after stolen car failed to stop for police

Two teenage boys from Romford and Forest Gate have been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and failing to stop for police. Picture: Met Police

Collier Row 11-year-old raises £1,600 for the Little Princess Trust

Lily-May, 11, from Romford raised more than £1,600 by having her hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust. Picture: Esther Hammans
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists