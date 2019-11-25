Hornchurch college students spread Christmas cheer to the Caribbean

Students from Havering College packing gifts for Jermain Defoe Foundation. Picture: Havering College Archant

College students spread Christmas cheer across the ocean by sending Christmas boxes to vulnerable children in the Caribbean.

The gift drive was part of work experience that students from Havering College's Ardleigh Green campus in Hornchurch did at at the Jermain Defoe Foundation in Romford.

The Foundation was launched in 2013 by England footballer Jermain Defoe to support homeless and abused children in his family's home country of St Lucia, and he was awarded an OBE for his charity work.

The students, all studying on the ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) programme at the college, decorated and covered the boxes, chose which gifts to go in them before packing and loading them for delivery to be shipped abroad.

Student Mamadou Gando Bah, 17, said: "I've been very happy to work here. I have enjoyed it and it is a good feeling knowing that we are helping children to have a nice Christmas."