Upminster students hold collection for Harold Hill Foodbank

Published: 8:26 AM June 18, 2021

Students with additional needs in Upminster have held a food collection as part of their qualification's unit.

Run by Ruth and Mark Reeves, Havering Adult College’s Education 4 Independence (E4I) pupils held the collection on June 2 for the Harold Hill Foodbank.

As part of the students' National Open College Network unit, called Knowing Your Local Area, they planned and participated in the activity in order to positively impact the community.

Teacher Sarah Keen said the students created special collection boxes, posters, posted on their Facebook page and checked all of the sell by dates before donations were collected.

Next, the E4I students will be littering picking around Upminster Bridge.

The students attending Havering Adult College vary in age from 19 to 57 years old, but there is no age limit to enrolling.

The students checked the sell by dates before donations were collected. - Credit: Sarah Keen



