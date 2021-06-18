News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Upminster students hold collection for Harold Hill Foodbank

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 8:26 AM June 18, 2021   
E41 Upminster students smiling while holding up food bank items

Havering Adult College’s Education 4 Independence class. - Credit: Sarah Keen

Students with additional needs in Upminster have held a food collection as part of their qualification's unit.  

Run by Ruth and Mark Reeves, Havering Adult College’s Education 4 Independence (E4I) pupils held the collection on June 2 for the Harold Hill Foodbank.

As part of the students' National Open College Network unit, called Knowing Your Local Area, they planned and participated in the activity in order to positively impact the community.  

Teacher Sarah Keen said the students created special collection boxes, posters, posted on their Facebook page and checked all of the sell by dates before donations were collected.  

Next, the E4I students will be littering picking around Upminster Bridge. 

You may also want to watch:

The students attending Havering Adult College vary in age from 19 to 57 years old, but there is no age limit to enrolling.

Students checking the sell by date of food items.

The students checked the sell by dates before donations were collected. - Credit: Sarah Keen


Most Read

  1. 1 Ex-councillor under investigation over Green Belt building works
  2. 2 Tributes paid to well-loved Romford market fruit-seller
  3. 3 From 100 steps to 10,000: Romford woman tackles serious health issues by losing third of body weight
  1. 4 Campaigners launch petition to keep Emerson Park in Hornchurch constituency
  2. 5 Six green spaces to enjoy in Havering
  3. 6 Death of Daniel Laskos far from isolated as London teen killings surge
  4. 7 Romford head chefs set for cook-off as finalists in national awards
  5. 8 Love Island star Kem Cetinay says Romford's Array to open 'in three weeks'
  6. 9 'Harold Hill has been forgotten': Political hopeful joins new alliance team
  7. 10 Firefighters fight car alight in Romford
Education
Charity
Upminster News
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mawney Close residents

Romford neighbours' outrage over ‘bonkers’ £20,000 council bill 

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
labour member Fay Hough

'Foul odour': Neighbours call for action over worsening sewage stench

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Bobby Dean Driscoll

Queen's Hospital

'We had no idea how big he was': 11lb 4oz baby born at Romford hospital

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
The X-ray shows Sukhvinder's badly decayed lower left second molar. 

Patient gets £12k in out-of-court settlement with Romford dental practice

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus