Upminster students hold collection for Harold Hill Foodbank
- Credit: Sarah Keen
Students with additional needs in Upminster have held a food collection as part of their qualification's unit.
Run by Ruth and Mark Reeves, Havering Adult College’s Education 4 Independence (E4I) pupils held the collection on June 2 for the Harold Hill Foodbank.
As part of the students' National Open College Network unit, called Knowing Your Local Area, they planned and participated in the activity in order to positively impact the community.
Teacher Sarah Keen said the students created special collection boxes, posters, posted on their Facebook page and checked all of the sell by dates before donations were collected.
Next, the E4I students will be littering picking around Upminster Bridge.
You may also want to watch:
The students attending Havering Adult College vary in age from 19 to 57 years old, but there is no age limit to enrolling.
Most Read
- 1 Ex-councillor under investigation over Green Belt building works
- 2 Tributes paid to well-loved Romford market fruit-seller
- 3 From 100 steps to 10,000: Romford woman tackles serious health issues by losing third of body weight
- 4 Campaigners launch petition to keep Emerson Park in Hornchurch constituency
- 5 Six green spaces to enjoy in Havering
- 6 Death of Daniel Laskos far from isolated as London teen killings surge
- 7 Romford head chefs set for cook-off as finalists in national awards
- 8 Love Island star Kem Cetinay says Romford's Array to open 'in three weeks'
- 9 'Harold Hill has been forgotten': Political hopeful joins new alliance team
- 10 Firefighters fight car alight in Romford