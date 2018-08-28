Corbets Tey students delighted with new minibus funded by the Lord’s Taverners

Students from Corbets Tey School were delighted with their new minibus. Photo: Corbets Tey School Corbets Tey School

Students at Corbets Tey School were delighted with their brand new minibus funded by The Lord’s Taverners with additional fund-raising from the school Parents and Friends Association.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Students from Corbets Tey School were delighted with their new minibus. Photo: Corbets Tey School Students from Corbets Tey School were delighted with their new minibus. Photo: Corbets Tey School

Representatives and charity committee members from Stanford Coachworks and Essex Auto Group attended a presentation of the green, Lord’s Taverners-branded, 16-seat minibus that cost around £61,000.

The visitors were treated to a singing and signing performance where pupils sang and signed to songs from The Greatest Showman.

Jo Hicks, Lord’s Taverners Regional Development Executive, said: “We are delighted to present this minibus. It now means some of the older pupils will be able to go out on trips so much more.”

She explained that £11,000 was raised specifically for the school minibus by Lord’s Taverners volunteers who took part in a charity walk from Maldon to Chelmsford, organised by Ian Thurgood, a Lord’s Taverner.

Representatives and charity committee members from Stanford Coachworks and Essex Auto Group attended a presentation of the green, Lord’s Taverners-branded, 16-seat minibus that cost around £61,000. Photo: Corbets Tey School Representatives and charity committee members from Stanford Coachworks and Essex Auto Group attended a presentation of the green, Lord’s Taverners-branded, 16-seat minibus that cost around £61,000. Photo: Corbets Tey School

The sponsored walk took the ramblers to the Vitality Blast T20 Cricket match on the hottest day of the year, last July.

She added: “It has been lovely getting our volunteers behind this fundraising project.”

Headteacher at Corbets Tey, Emma Allen said: “This new minibus will give the students access to the community which will enhance the breadth of educational opportunities that the school, can provide, and prepare them for their next steps with independence into the adult world.

“Practising life skills in the community and the greater opportunities enabled by an additional minibus are very important, and particularly so, for our older pupils and post-16 students.

Students from Corbets Tey School were delighted with their new minibus. Photo: Corbets Tey School Students from Corbets Tey School were delighted with their new minibus. Photo: Corbets Tey School

“We are, as always, so grateful for the generosity of all who support our school.”