Corbets Tey students delighted with new minibus funded by the Lord’s Taverners
PUBLISHED: 09:00 24 January 2019
Corbets Tey School
Students at Corbets Tey School were delighted with their brand new minibus funded by The Lord’s Taverners with additional fund-raising from the school Parents and Friends Association.
Representatives and charity committee members from Stanford Coachworks and Essex Auto Group attended a presentation of the green, Lord’s Taverners-branded, 16-seat minibus that cost around £61,000.
The visitors were treated to a singing and signing performance where pupils sang and signed to songs from The Greatest Showman.
Jo Hicks, Lord’s Taverners Regional Development Executive, said: “We are delighted to present this minibus. It now means some of the older pupils will be able to go out on trips so much more.”
She explained that £11,000 was raised specifically for the school minibus by Lord’s Taverners volunteers who took part in a charity walk from Maldon to Chelmsford, organised by Ian Thurgood, a Lord’s Taverner.
The sponsored walk took the ramblers to the Vitality Blast T20 Cricket match on the hottest day of the year, last July.
She added: “It has been lovely getting our volunteers behind this fundraising project.”
Headteacher at Corbets Tey, Emma Allen said: “This new minibus will give the students access to the community which will enhance the breadth of educational opportunities that the school, can provide, and prepare them for their next steps with independence into the adult world.
“Practising life skills in the community and the greater opportunities enabled by an additional minibus are very important, and particularly so, for our older pupils and post-16 students.
“We are, as always, so grateful for the generosity of all who support our school.”