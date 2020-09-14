Class self-isolating after Havering Colleges student tests positive for coronavirus

A student at Havering College sixth form has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Havering College Havering College

A student at Havering Colleges has tested positive for coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The education provider has asked the relevant class and teachers at the Wingletye Lane sixth form campus to self-isolate as a precaution and the campus remains open.

You may also want to watch:

It is understood the student is beyond the infectious period.

Principal Paul Wakeling said: “The Covid Response Unit confirmed that we had taken the necessary action.

“As a precaution we asked the students in the same class as the case, and the relevant teachers, to self-isolate.

“We continue to take appropriate measures to protect the safety of our students and staff and will always follow Government guidelines.”