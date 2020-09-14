Class self-isolating after Havering Colleges student tests positive for coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 16:13 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 14 September 2020
Havering College
A student at Havering Colleges has tested positive for coronavirus.
The education provider has asked the relevant class and teachers at the Wingletye Lane sixth form campus to self-isolate as a precaution and the campus remains open.
You may also want to watch:
It is understood the student is beyond the infectious period.
Principal Paul Wakeling said: “The Covid Response Unit confirmed that we had taken the necessary action.
“As a precaution we asked the students in the same class as the case, and the relevant teachers, to self-isolate.
“We continue to take appropriate measures to protect the safety of our students and staff and will always follow Government guidelines.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.