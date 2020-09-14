Search

Advanced search

Class self-isolating after Havering Colleges student tests positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 16:13 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 14 September 2020

A student at Havering College sixth form has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Havering College

A student at Havering College sixth form has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Havering College

Havering College

A student at Havering Colleges has tested positive for coronavirus.

The education provider has asked the relevant class and teachers at the Wingletye Lane sixth form campus to self-isolate as a precaution and the campus remains open.

You may also want to watch:

It is understood the student is beyond the infectious period.

Principal Paul Wakeling said: “The Covid Response Unit confirmed that we had taken the necessary action.

“As a precaution we asked the students in the same class as the case, and the relevant teachers, to self-isolate.

“We continue to take appropriate measures to protect the safety of our students and staff and will always follow Government guidelines.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Harold Hill schoolchildren left unable to get to school and ‘vulnerable’ due to Covid-secure bus capacities

Parents say that there aren’t enough dedicated school services for schoolchildren to be able to board, leaving them

Class self-isolating after Havering Colleges student tests positive for coronavirus

A student at Havering College sixth form has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Havering College

New coronavirus testing centre to open in South Hornchurch as Havering cases become more than in March

There are more reported cases in Havering than was recorded in March (when mass testing wasn't available). Cherry Tree Lane car park. Picture: Havering Council

Coronavirus: Redbridge could face local lockdown with highest infection rates across London with Havering and Newham close behind

Coronavirus is on the rise in Brent. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

Motorcyclist dies in Romford crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision at Gallows Corner. Picture: Google

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Harold Hill schoolchildren left unable to get to school and ‘vulnerable’ due to Covid-secure bus capacities

Parents say that there aren’t enough dedicated school services for schoolchildren to be able to board, leaving them

Class self-isolating after Havering Colleges student tests positive for coronavirus

A student at Havering College sixth form has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Havering College

New coronavirus testing centre to open in South Hornchurch as Havering cases become more than in March

There are more reported cases in Havering than was recorded in March (when mass testing wasn't available). Cherry Tree Lane car park. Picture: Havering Council

Coronavirus: Redbridge could face local lockdown with highest infection rates across London with Havering and Newham close behind

Coronavirus is on the rise in Brent. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

Motorcyclist dies in Romford crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision at Gallows Corner. Picture: Google

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham boss Beard says they must put heavy Arsenal defeat behind them

Arsenal's Katie McCabe (left) and West Ham United's Rachel Daly battle for the ball during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.

‘Shambles’ at new coronavirus testing facility in Rainham

People queueing outside the new coronavirus testing facility in Cherry Tree Lane car park this morning. The centre has faced a number of complaints, with particular confusion over how the facility was originally advertised. Picture: Eleanor Hobart

Class self-isolating after Havering Colleges student tests positive for coronavirus

A student at Havering College sixth form has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Havering College

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas says new affordable homes plan neglects renters

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas has reacted to the latest Affordable Homes Programme, published last week by the government. Picture: Houses of Parliament/Office of Jon Cruddas

BHRUT’s Academy of Surgery helps Romford’s Taniya Perera achieve lifelong dream

Romford resident Taniya Perera discusses her journey from Sri Lanka to becoming a clinical fellow within BHRUT's Academy of Surgery. Picture: BHRUT NHS Trust