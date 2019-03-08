Search

Strong winds topple trees in Hylands Park and destroy Hornchurch greenhouse

PUBLISHED: 12:10 12 March 2019

Strong winds blew down trees in Hylands Park in Osborne Road, Hornchurch. Photo: Peter Barett

Strong winds blew down trees in Hylands Park in Osborne Road, Hornchurch. Photo: Peter Barett

Archant

Strong winds at the start of the week toppled trees in Hylands Park and destroyed a greenhouse in Hornchurch.

A fallen tree destroyed a greenhouse in Hornchurch. Photo: Peter BarettA fallen tree destroyed a greenhouse in Hornchurch. Photo: Peter Barett

Peter Barett, 46, from Grey Towers Gardens, was walking his dog in Hylands Park, Osborne Road, when he came across the fallen trees on Monday, March 11.

He told the Recorder: “I was quite surprised by one of the trees near the playground - it was such a big tree that came down.”

The wind also caused another tree to crush Peter’s neighbour’s greenhouse in Grey Towers Gardens.

Strong winds blew down trees in Hylands Park in Osborne Road, Hornchurch. Photo: Peter BarettStrong winds blew down trees in Hylands Park in Osborne Road, Hornchurch. Photo: Peter Barett

Chris Felstead, 75, said he wasn’t taking the loss of his greenhouse too seriously, and that he “can’t but help laugh about it”.

He said: “When something like that happens, it’s all over in seconds.

“The whole tree broke off at the base and just went straight through the greenhouse. It’s got a massive trunk - it must be about two or three metres in girth.

Strong winds blew down trees in Hylands Park in Osborne Road, Hornchurch. Photo: Peter BarettStrong winds blew down trees in Hylands Park in Osborne Road, Hornchurch. Photo: Peter Barett

“Judging from what I saw from the broken glass, I thought ‘by God, if you get a splinter from that you’re dead’. Fortunately no one was hurt.”

Chris added that he was grateful to Co-op Insurance for guaranteeing that their greenhouse was covered.

Once the tree is cleared away he will be looking to install a new greenhouse.

The 75-year-old has another large tree in the front of his garden and he hopes that the wintry weather and strong winds forecast for Wednesday won’t cause another incident.

