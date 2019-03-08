Strong winds topple trees in Hylands Park and destroy Hornchurch greenhouse

Strong winds blew down trees in Hylands Park in Osborne Road, Hornchurch. Photo: Peter Barett Archant

Strong winds at the start of the week toppled trees in Hylands Park and destroyed a greenhouse in Hornchurch.

Peter Barett, 46, from Grey Towers Gardens, was walking his dog in Hylands Park, Osborne Road, when he came across the fallen trees on Monday, March 11.

He told the Recorder: “I was quite surprised by one of the trees near the playground - it was such a big tree that came down.”

The wind also caused another tree to crush Peter’s neighbour’s greenhouse in Grey Towers Gardens.

Chris Felstead, 75, said he wasn’t taking the loss of his greenhouse too seriously, and that he “can’t but help laugh about it”.

He said: “When something like that happens, it’s all over in seconds.

“The whole tree broke off at the base and just went straight through the greenhouse. It’s got a massive trunk - it must be about two or three metres in girth.

“Judging from what I saw from the broken glass, I thought ‘by God, if you get a splinter from that you’re dead’. Fortunately no one was hurt.”

Chris added that he was grateful to Co-op Insurance for guaranteeing that their greenhouse was covered.

Once the tree is cleared away he will be looking to install a new greenhouse.

The 75-year-old has another large tree in the front of his garden and he hopes that the wintry weather and strong winds forecast for Wednesday won’t cause another incident.