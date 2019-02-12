Search

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke to visit The Liberty this month for book signing

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 March 2019

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke. Picture: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke. Picture: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

A popular Strictly Come Dancing star will be in Romford signing copies of his first book.

Professional dancer Anton Du Beke is going to be at The Liberty shopping centre in Romford, on Friday, March 29, meeting fans and signing copies of his book One Enchanted Evening at WH Smith from 3.30pm.

Set in 1936 London, inside the grand ballroom of Buckingham Hotel, Mr Du Beke gives a nod to his dancing expertise throughout the book. Centre manager Jonathan Poole said: “We are delighted to welcome Anton Du Beke to The Liberty and look forward to shoppers getting to meet the Strictly star.”

WH Smith manager Andy Sweatman said: “We can’t wait for Anton’s visit to our Romford store.

“We love welcoming authors and expect a big turnout on the day, both with fans of his book and Strictly Come Dancing.”

