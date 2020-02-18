Search

Queen's Theatre Macbeth showing cancelled due to rain from Storm Dennis

PUBLISHED: 15:56 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 18 February 2020

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch suffered a leakage from rain from Storm Dennis: Gary Summers

Gary Summers

Storm Dennis continued to wreak havoc as a performance of Shakespeare's Scottish play at the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch had to be cancelled at short notice this weekend.

The prolonged heavy rainfall from Storm Dennis and Ciara the preceding week meant water leaked onto the stage around 6pm on Saturday, February 15, not leaving enough time to fix the problem in time for that evening's show.

Mathew Russell, executive director at the Billet Lane theatre, said: "Thanks to all our audience members for their support and patience in this respect. ‎Monday's performance of Macbeth went ahead, and we don't foresee any further disruption - but neither did we imagine, like most people, that Ciara would be followed so quickly by Dennis!"

All scheduled performances are due to go ahead and the theatre encourages any one with any weather concerns to contact box office for performance updates.

Love Island's Kem Cetinay to take over Harold Wood's Shepherd & Dog restaurant

Love Island's Kem Centinay will take over the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Hill, set to open in June. Picture: Kem Centinay

Bus driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after Romford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in South Street at 4.25pm on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Ken Mears

Showroom car destroyed in fire at Romford garage

Firefighters were called to a fire in London Road on Monday, February 17. Picture: Google Maps

Upminster, Gidea Park and Rainham Village Barclays to close in May

Barclays Upminster is due to close May 29. Picture: Google

Thousands of EU citizens in Havering apply to stay in UK

Figures show that 12,970 applications were made in Havering. Picture: Rick Findler/PA

