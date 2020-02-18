Queen's Theatre Macbeth showing cancelled due to rain from Storm Dennis

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch suffered a leakage from rain from Storm Dennis: Gary Summers Gary Summers

Storm Dennis continued to wreak havoc as a performance of Shakespeare's Scottish play at the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch had to be cancelled at short notice this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cast and technical staff shared in our audiences frustration and disappointment that last nights performance of @QueensTheatreH #Macbeth had to be cancelled on health &safety grounds. We thank you for your understanding and look forward to welcoming you at a future performance. — Martin Johnston (@MartinJohnston7) February 16, 2020

You may also want to watch:

The prolonged heavy rainfall from Storm Dennis and Ciara the preceding week meant water leaked onto the stage around 6pm on Saturday, February 15, not leaving enough time to fix the problem in time for that evening's show.

Mathew Russell, executive director at the Billet Lane theatre, said: "Thanks to all our audience members for their support and patience in this respect. ‎Monday's performance of Macbeth went ahead, and we don't foresee any further disruption - but neither did we imagine, like most people, that Ciara would be followed so quickly by Dennis!"

All scheduled performances are due to go ahead and the theatre encourages any one with any weather concerns to contact box office for performance updates.