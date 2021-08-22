'There’s a big red button that makes TV shows go away'

Opinion

Published: 10:30 AM August 22, 2021 Updated: 10:11 AM August 23, 2021

I have never complained to Ofcom. I am of the opinion that if I don’t like a TV show I use the remote control. There’s a big red button at the top that makes the TV shows go away.

I haven’t complained to Ofcom but I have received a few. In a recent series of The Mash Report we did a joke about a Brexit commemorative plate that I believe is one of the most complained about bits we ever did. Who knows if we’ll better that score when we are back with Late Night Mash on Dave soon?

We were way behind Love Island that recently received around 25,000 complaints after a row between Faye and Teddy. There was a lot of swearing in the row but that can’t be the only reason viewers were upset or any Gordon Ramsay TV show would have been in trouble.

Steve Allen says The Mash Report received complaints about a joke about a Brexit commemorative plate - Credit: Steve Allen

Many of the complaints were about the anger Faye showed. Even she said sorry for the outburst adding, “No one should have someone speak to them like that.”

The trouble is, many people think they can speak to their partner like that.

Some people blame their actions on their mood but if you’re in a bad mood and you have to have a meeting with your boss you stay polite.

If you’re on your way home and the police pull you over you’d stay polite.

But as soon as you walk through the front door some people think they have the right to take their mood out on the person they claim to love.

Some act as if they’re expecting the EastEnders drums to go off after they have delivered their rant.

Maybe we’d all be happier if we used the remote control when these shows are on. There’s something good coming to Dave soon.