Published: 9:42 PM October 27, 2021

I have spent all week saying: “I am Steve Allen but I am not that Steve Allen.”

It’s a sentence I normally say if you swap my name for the word drunk.

You may have seen headlines saying: “Radio presenter Steve Allen called Tilly Ramsay chubby.”

That’s a different Steve Allen but it hasn’t stopped my photo being used on that story across the internet.

The Steve Allen in question works for LBC and is 67. Part of me is most upset that journalists found a picture of me and thought: “That’s a 67-year-old.”

I might not be looking great for my age but I’m looking too good for his age.

Having my picture associated with fat shaming has been a strange experience. I received emails and comments saying: “He shouldn’t talk when you look at the state of him.”

One said: “Shut up, baldy.”

The thing is, I did shut up. I may be too ugly to comment on Tilly Ramsay and that’s part of the reason why I didn’t but the logic is flawed.

If I am too ugly to judge a Strictly dancer, it implies someone could be attractive enough to get away with it. Surely no one, regardless of their symmetrical features, should be picking on someone’s looks.

The #BeNice mantra is worthy but it’s easy to be nice to someone you feel like being nice to. The only challenge is being nice to someone you don’t think you have to.

Rise above the urge to attack.

So, the next time someone says something mean about a celebrity - criticise what they said, not how they look.

That way, if you have the wrong picture, you haven’t just spent 48 hours calling the wrong person ugly and therefore committing the crime you were so appalled at.