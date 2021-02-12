Ardleigh Green nursery children remember Captain Sir Tom by doing 100 steps

Published: 1:45 PM February 12, 2021

Toddlers at the Ardleigh Green nursey showed off their best drawing tributes to Captain Tom. - Credit: Havering Colleges

Toddlers from a Havering nursery paid their respects to Captain Sir Tom with drawings and commemorative claps.

Children from Stepping Stones Nursery, run by Havering Colleges in Ardleigh Green, were excited to pay their very own special tribute to the heroic Captain Sir Tom Moore.

The children walked 100 steps around the nursery garden and then clapped 100 times before proudly holding up colourful pictures they had drawn of Sir Tom.

Walking 100 steps to remember Captain Tom's great NHS fundraiser. - Credit: Havering Colleges

The toddlers learnt about how he had walked around his garden 100 times, and how the money he had raised was helping the NHS.

Nursery manager Kerrie Taylor said: “This was a fun and educational way for young children to remember Captain Sir Tom Moore, a gentleman who inspired the nation during this difficult year for all.

"We wanted to pay tribute to him but also acknowledge that even young children have been affected by the Covid pandemic. The children were very excited and really enjoyed joining in with the marching and counting.”

Commemorative renditions of Captain Tom. - Credit: Havering Colleges

The Stepping Stones nursery at the college is available to all residents, not just staff and students. It is currently open to support key workers and other families who need it, within lockdown guidelines.