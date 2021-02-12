News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Ardleigh Green nursery children remember Captain Sir Tom by doing 100 steps

Author Picture Icon

Adriana Elgueta

Published: 1:45 PM February 12, 2021   
Toddlers at the Ardleigh Green nursey showed off their best drawing tributes to Captain Tom.

Toddlers at the Ardleigh Green nursey showed off their best drawing tributes to Captain Tom. - Credit: Havering Colleges

Toddlers from a Havering nursery paid their respects to Captain Sir Tom with drawings and commemorative claps.

Children from Stepping Stones Nursery, run by Havering Colleges in Ardleigh Green, were excited to pay their very own special tribute to the heroic Captain Sir Tom Moore.

The children walked 100 steps around the nursery garden and then clapped 100 times before proudly holding up colourful pictures they had drawn of Sir Tom.

Walking 100 steps to remember Captain Tom's great NHS fundraiser.

Walking 100 steps to remember Captain Tom's great NHS fundraiser. - Credit: Havering Colleges

The toddlers learnt about how he had walked around his garden 100 times, and how the money he had raised was helping the NHS.

Nursery manager Kerrie Taylor said: “This was a fun and educational way for young children to remember Captain Sir Tom Moore, a gentleman who inspired the nation during this difficult year for all.

You may also want to watch:

"We wanted to pay tribute to him but also acknowledge that even young children have been affected by the Covid pandemic. The children were very excited and really enjoyed joining in with the marching and counting.”

Commemorative renditions of Captain Tom. 

Commemorative renditions of Captain Tom. - Credit: Havering Colleges

The Stepping Stones nursery at the college is available to all residents, not just staff and students. It is currently open to support key workers and other families who need it, within lockdown guidelines.

Most Read

  1. 1 New criteria proposed for getting onto council house waiting list
  2. 2 ‘You wear it well’: Rod Stewart's son Liam dons Raiders shirt
  3. 3 Patients caught Covid in hospital as tests did not pick up new variant
  1. 4 Brentwood multi-retailer forced to close as it's 'not an essential store'
  2. 5 Events firm refused Covid-19 help, despite rules banning public gatherings
  3. 6 Electrician admits he should have tested 'untidy' fuse box before death
  4. 7 Council not making fortnightly calls as promised says nursery manager
  5. 8 Havering Council to downsize offices to save costs
  6. 9 Romford man among those charged with exploitation and prostitution offences
  7. 10 Modern slavery arrests after raids in Forest Gate and Romford
Education News
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mark James Dale mugshot

Serial Romford paedophile downloaded 14,000 child sex abuse images

Tom Ambrose

person
The snow ducks paid residents a visit at Vickers House, Roneo Corner. 

London Weather | Gallery

Snowy scenes across Havering

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon
Tim Coulson

New primary school for Romford given go-ahead

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Author Picture Icon
Harrow Lodge Park Hornchurch

Planning and Development

Mud mound dumped outside homes in council project now causing floods...

Charles Thomson

person
Comments powered by Disqus