Published: 5:35 PM September 7, 2021

A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car - Credit: PA WIRE

A collision between a motorcyclist and a van saw a Hornchurch road closed this afternoon.

Following the crash, Station Lane was closed just after 1pm this afternoon.

A Met Police spokesperson confirmed they attended the scene, but said no serious injuries were reported and no arrests made.

Station Lane is now believed to have reopened.