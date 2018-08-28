Hornchurch Starbucks that closed due to flooding relocating to new High Street store

Starbucks in High Street, Hornchurch has been closed since October. Ken Mears

The store has been closed since October and now it has been confirmed it will be opening a new store on Hornchurch High Street.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Starbucks in High Street, Hornchurch has been closed since October. Starbucks in High Street, Hornchurch has been closed since October.

Hornchurch Starbucks has confirmed its current store will remain closed and will be relocating to a new shop in High Street.

The popular store closed at the end of October, and now it has been announced a brand new store will be opening later this year.

Firefighters were called on Sunday, October 21 to the High Street store, and it was it was reported that flooding from flats above the store caused damage to the coffee shop.

Due to the flooding the current store will remain closed, and it will be relocating.

The sign in the window of the store in High Street. The sign in the window of the store in High Street.

In recent weeks customers took to Facebook and noticed that the signage at the store had been taken down, and the notice that it was closed remained in the window.

Taking to Facebook the store said: “Starbucks Hornchurch will be relocating on the High Street.

“We will keep you posted.

“Thank you for your patience.”

Bhopinder Gill, owner of Starbucks franchise partner, GK Coffee said: “We are excited to announce that we’ll be opening a brand new Starbucks store in Hornchurch later this year – stay tuned for more details coming soon!”